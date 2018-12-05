Register
17:31 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Akula class submarine underway

    India Has Made Up Its Mind to Lease Akula Class Nuke Sub From Russia - Reports

    Wikipedia
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    171

    After contracting for the purchase of Russian S-400 air missile systems, India is set to sign more defence deals with Russia. Signals emanating from the defence ministry indicate that the proposal to lease another Akula-class submarine has acquired all major clearances.

    The Indian Navy and the country's defence ministry have almost agreed on leasing an Akula class submarine from Russia at US $3.3 billion. A naval delegation led by General (Nuclear Safety) Vice Admiral Soonil V Bhokare recently met with officials from the finance division of the defence ministry and both sides gave a thumbs up to the proposal. The decision will be conveyed to the Russian side soon, according to India Today.

    READ MORE: India Sticks to Plan of Leasing Third Russian Nuclear Submarine

    "The Indian Navy wants to have the intended submarine by 2023 but the modernisation of the submarine to meet India's needs including that of torpedoes and land-attack missiles will take more time", a person familiar with the development told Sputnik.

    As Sputnik reported on 26 November, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had discussed with Russian authorities the co-production of a conventional submarine at Indian shipyard and leasing of an Akula class submarine during his four-day visit to Russia.

    INS Chakra
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Indian Navy / INS Chakra
    India Denies Having Let US Officials On Board Nuke Sub Leased From Russia
    Before Admiral Lanba's visit, the Indian naval delegation visited a Russian shipyard and inspected two Akula class submarines, the Bratsk, and the Samara, to select the one to be leased.

    Earlier this year on 6 July, Sputnik reported that India and Russia had started discussions on the joint construction and development of a nuclear submarine at a very cost effective rate at an Indian shipyard to be named. According to the proposal, the two countries intend to develop a prototype for under $200 million following which the Russian firm will transfer the technical know-how and related documents to the Indian shipyard. 

    READ MORE: India Not Concerned About China-Pak Submarine Deal

    At present, the Indian Navy has a total of 13 conventional submarines plus one domestically-produced Arihant-class nuclear submarine and one Russian Akula-class submarine on lease. The Indian defence ministry believes that more than 24 submarines are needed to counter the growing influence of China in the Indian Ocean Region. In contrast, despite a shorter coast to defend, Pakistan is adding eight Chinese made conventional submarines to its existing fleet of five submarines. China inducted a dozen Russian submarines and hopes to field 78 subs by 2020. 

    Related:

    Indian Navy Gets More Stealth Power With Anti-Submarine Warship INS Kiltan
    Indian Navy Poised to Join Elite League: Modern Submarine Rescue Capability
    Indian Navy Mulls More Submarine Hunters
    Indian Navy to Get More Stealth Power as it Launches Third Scorpene Submarine
    Tags:
    defence, capabilities, nuclear submarine, Russia-India relations, Indian Navy, Sunil Lanba, India, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse