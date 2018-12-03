Register
02:16 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Taliban insurgents staged a coordinated attack targeting a security firm in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing people and wounding others.

    ‘Proven Veterans’: Mercenaries Taking Over US-Afghan War as DoD Eyes Retreat

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1010

    As the US urgently seeks an exit from its ongoing 17-year war in Afghanistan - the longest war the nation has prosecuted in its 242-year history - for-profit, privately-held mercenary corporations are increasingly taking over, leading officials in Kabul to question their expensive and often deadly presence.

    In 2001, the US invaded Afghanistan, quickly contributing to a boom in the so-called ‘private security' business, a euphemism to describe the use of mercenary soldiers, according to reports.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Afghan Military Says Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed Over Past Day - Reports

    Although the US is making moves toward giving up its 17-year Afghanistan war — a fight described last month by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Joseph Dunford, as a "stalemate" — widespread instability in Afghanistan remains, and there is a high demand for armed soldiers to guard foreign business operations, national embassies and even military bases, according to the BBC.

    The nation's interior ministry created a Kabul-supervised Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) in 2010, following a series of deadly accidents and scandals that came to light involving the indiscriminate killing of civilians by for-hire soldiers. The APPF, according to the nation's interior ministry, handles most of the current security missions in the country, including escorting foreign troops and guarding diplomats, businesspeople and NGO workers.

    Variously tasked with protecting people, structures, installations and property, as well as standardizing policing and security methods in unstable regions, mercenary firms led by US-based Triple Canopy and UK-based G4S are paid unknown amounts of money to keep a semblance of order in what has become one of the most dangerous places on Earth, according to the BBC.

    Plume of smoke rising from an April 13, 2017 GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb strike in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo / U.S. Department of Defense
    US Dropped More Bombs on Afghanistan in 2018 Than Ever in Recorded History

    Foreign agencies, governments and businesses operating in Afghanistan are increasingly hiring their own firms, answerable only to their employers, under the rubric of armed ‘risk management' — another way of describing private extrajudicial militias.

    In Afghanistan, an estimated 50 percent of the workforce is made up of foreign nationals. While many organizations keep private militias for security, the exact numbers are difficult — if not impossible — to define, as governments routinely withhold information on the basis of national security.

    Foreign-owned businesses operating in Afghanistan — particularly in mining and fossil fuel extraction — are often buried behind multiple layers of shell companies which endlessly reveal joint ventures, contractors, sub-contractors and even sub-sub-contractors, according to BBC.

    There have been calls from the private sector to see a larger role for private companies in the Afghan war.

    A soldier of Bravo Company, 1 Rifles launches a Desert Hawk UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) from a WMIK Landrover during an operation near Garmsir, Afghanistan.
    CC BY 2.0 / Dave Husbands
    Pentagon Inspector General: Progress in Afghanistan Remains ‘Elusive’

    Mercenary bigwig Erik Prince — brother to the US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos — has gone on record stating that for-hire militias are the future of protecting foreign interests in Afghanistan.

    Prince and others in the highly-profitable field seek to hire what they call "proven veterans" who have served in government-sponsored wars and use them in combat situations as a means to allow the Pentagon to disengage, according to the BBC.

    Afghan officials have reacted with disgust at the proposals of Prince and his ilk. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called the suggestion of western for-profit multinational militias operating in the nation "a blatant violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty," cited by Al Jazeera.

    As of October 2018 an estimated 2,500 armed foreign mercenaries were employed in Afghanistan, according to the US Department of Defense (DoD), primarily third-party nationals — neither Afghan or American.

    The Pentagon asserts that it currently has almost 10,000 soldiers in Afghanistan — a nation with a population of some 36 million — working alongside an estimated 25,000 US defense contractors, of which a purported 10,000 are US citizens, according to the BBC.

    Current casualty estimates tallied last week by the New York Times note that some 25 APPF soldiers are killed each day in the war-torn country.

    The Pentagon has an estimated 1.3 million active-duty soldiers stationed at some 800 bases in 70 nations, according to reports.

    Related:

    Debate Inside Taliban: Peace or More War?
    Taliban Attacks Convoy in Afghanistan, 22 Policemen Dead - Reports
    Kandahar Attack Proves Taliban ‘Becoming More and More Brazen'
    'US Agrees to Discuss Troop Pullout': Claim Afghan Taliban Officials
    Tags:
    innocent civilians, weapons, militia forces, armed guards, security, mercenary, mercenaries, extrajudicial killings, killing, war, Afghan War, US Army, Taliban, Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF), G4S Secure Solutions, Blackwater, General Joseph Dunford, Hamid Karzai, Betsy DeVos, Erik Prince, United Kingdom, United States, Kabul, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse