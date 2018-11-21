Washington Claims in Report China Intensified Efforts to Obtain US Technologies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has stepped up efforts to obtain US technologies and intellectual property through cyber activities since March, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a report on Wednesday.

"As the next section demonstrates, China’s cyber-enabled theft against the United States has increased in frequency and sophistication since the March 2018 issuance of USTR’s findings … information obtained from the ongoing monitoring of APT10 [Chinese alleged espionage group] by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also indicated a rising incidence of Chinese cyber-enabled theft," the report read.

Earlier in the day, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a press release upon filing a new report that China has failed to change its unfair trade practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation since the previous report from March on Beijing’s cyber activities.

The US trade representative office went on to cite a number of cybersecurity firm’s findings on Beijing’s alleged surge in cyber attacks, adding that almost 70 percent of the incident response professionals said that China "was the source of the observable cyberattacks, more than any other country."

The allegations come in line with the others voiced by Washington earlier. Thus, in August 2017, US President Donald Trump instructed the trade representative to determine under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to investigate China's laws, policies, practices or actions that may be discriminatory and harmful to US intellectual property, innovation, or technology development.

Reacting to numerous accusations, Beijing has repeatedly refuted them, stressing that China has never threatened the US or Europe.

