Register
16:31 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyber space

    Washington Claims in Report China Intensified Efforts to Obtain US Technologies

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has stepped up efforts to obtain US technologies and intellectual property through cyber activities since March, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a report on Wednesday.

    "As the next section demonstrates, China’s cyber-enabled theft against the United States has increased in frequency and sophistication since the March 2018 issuance of USTR’s findings … information obtained from the ongoing monitoring of APT10 [Chinese alleged espionage group] by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also indicated a rising incidence of Chinese cyber-enabled theft," the report read.

    This photo taken on August 1, 2017 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel attending the opening ceremony of China's new military base in Djibouti
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Congressional Report Accuses China of Using Belt & Road Initiative as Excuse for Bases Abroad
    Earlier in the day, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a press release upon filing a new report that China has failed to change its unfair trade practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation since the previous report from March on Beijing’s cyber activities.

    READ MORE: 'The Need for Norms Is a Shared Need' — Cybersecurity Expert

    The US trade representative office went on to cite a number of cybersecurity firm’s findings on Beijing’s alleged surge in cyber attacks, adding that almost 70 percent of the incident response professionals said that China "was the source of the observable cyberattacks, more than any other country."

    The allegations come in line with the others voiced by Washington earlier. Thus, in August 2017, US President Donald Trump instructed the trade representative to determine under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to investigate China's laws, policies, practices or actions that may be discriminatory and harmful to US intellectual property, innovation, or technology development.

    Reacting to numerous accusations, Beijing has repeatedly refuted them, stressing that China has never threatened the US or Europe.

    READ MORE: Beijing on Macron's EU Army Proposal: China Has Never Been Threat to Europe

    Tags:
    alleged technology transfer, innovation, intellectual property, cyber threats, technology theft, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse