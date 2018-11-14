Beijing on Macron's EU Army Proposal: China Has Never Been Threat to Europe

"I would like to note that European countries are independent and sovereign states, and they have the right to make their own choices. And as for China, we have never posed any threat to Europe," Hua said.
She noted that Paris had recently hosted events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I that noted the great contribution of Chinese workers.
"All European leaders who have visited China recently also expressed their support for the peaceful development of China and expressed their hope for further progress in strengthening cooperation with China," Hua stressed.
The first ever Paris Peace Forum, organized by Macron, took place in the French capital on November 11-13 to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I. The event, which brought together delegations from about 60 countries of the world, served as a platform for the discussion of a wide range of issues, including global governance, security and terrorist threat.
