State Dept Responds to DPRK Weapons Test, 'Confident' Promises Will Be Fulfilled

The US State Department spokesman said on Thursday that it remains "confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled," after the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing a message carried by the North Korean state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station that Kim had visited a North Korean national defence institute to inspect the test of the unspecified state-of-the-art tactical weapon, Reuters reported.
The reports added that the test of the new weapon was successful. Kim reportedly praised the North Korean scientists arguing that the successful test will boost his country's defense capabilities.
READ MORE: Kim Jong Un: New Tactical Weapon Shows Defense Capabilities 'Rapidly Growing'
During the testing site inspection, Kim was accompanied by Choe Ryong Hae, the vice chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party; Ri Pyong Chol, the Munitions Industry Department's senior official; and Jo Yong Won, the vice department director of the party's Central Committee.
All comments
Show new comments (0)