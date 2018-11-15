Register
18:30 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    F-35 Lightning II's Worst Nightmare Turns Out to Be…Lightning

    CC BY 2.0 / Heath Cajandig / F-35
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    492

    With a price tag of between $115 million and $198 million per plane and an estimated program cost of a $1.5 trillion, the fifth-generation stealth combat jet has faced an endless string of costly setbacks in recent years, with the US temporarily grounding its entire fleet of F-35s last month in the wake of a crash.

    Last week, Military.com reported that two airmen at a base in Florida had suffered a brush with death after being "indirectly" struck by lightning while clearing an F-35's flight line ahead of an expected storm.

    Commenting on the incident, Task & Purpose explained that the Air Force has been forced to develop an anti-lightning contingency, and that the Marine Corps, which operate their own version of the plane, have also voiced concerns about the Lightning II's ability to handle lightning strikes.

    F-35
    © Photo: Public Domain / Robert Sullivan
    Italy Slows Down Purchases of US F-35 Jets to Cut Spending - Reports
    In August, the Marines put out a bid for portable rods to attract lightning away from the planes parked at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan. The Corps justified the bid by explaining that the F-35, "as a composite type aircraft, does not provide inherent passive lightning protection."

    Indeed, unlike traditional aircraft, which have metal skin, the F-35 has a composite skin with radar-absorbent materials aimed at improving its stealth characteristics built in. The advanced stealth feature poses certain risks, however, including the plane's vulnerability to lightning strikes.

    In 2012, a Pentagon report found that the F-35 would not be safe flying within 25 miles (40 km) of a thunderstorm due to fears that it could be damaged or destroyed by lightning. Specifically, the report identified "deficiencies" in the plane's fuel tank inerting system which could cause explosions if the plane is struck by lightning.

    Lockheed Martin has promised to resolve the problem, with the issue reputedly fixed on aircraft for the US military. Other buyers of the F-35 have not been as fortunate, however, with Australian F-35As reportedly continuing to avoid flights around thunderstorms over the fuel tank issue. This summer, British defence officials demonstrated open annoyance after four F-35s destined for the UK were delayed from flying across the Atlantic Ocean over "adverse weather conditions."

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Royal Air Force Furious as 'All-Weather' F-35s Fail to Arrive on Time Due to Bad Weather
    This summer, a report to Congress by the US Government Accountability Office found that the F-35 programme continues to have some 966 flaws, including over 100 critical defects which can injure or kill pilots or otherwise jeopardise the aircraft's security. More serious defects included visibility problems for the special helmet-mounted display, ejector seat issues causing neck injuries, a faulty oxygen-supply system, and a fragile aerial refuelling probe.

    Related:

    US May Still Slap Turkey With Sanctions Over S-400 'Threat' to F-35 - Reports
    Italy Slows Down Purchases of US F-35 Jets to Cut Spending - Reports
    Su-57 Head Developer Explains Why Russian Stealth Jet is Better Than F-22, F-35
    Airbus, Dassault Slam Belgium's Choice of US F-35 Jets Over Eurofighter Typhoon
    Belgium's Choice of US F-35 Over Eurofighter Leaves Military Experts Split
    'Money Could Be Spent on Useful Things' – Former Belgian Politician on F-35 Deal
    Tags:
    vulnerability, lightning strike, lightning, F-35, US Marine Corps, Lockheed Martin, US military, US Air Force, Australia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse