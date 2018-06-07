Register
20:36 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lockeed Martin F-35

    Royal Air Force Furious as 'All-Weather' F-35s Fail to Arrive Due to Bad Weather

    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    462

    British defense officials' annoyance comes on the heels of a new report to the US Congress indicating that the $1.5 trillion fifth-gen stealth fighter still has over 100 critical defects which can jeopardize pilot and aircraft safety.

    Four F-35 Lightning II fifth-gen fighters, originally expected to arrive at the Royal Air Force Marham airbase in Norfolk on Tuesday, got delayed in South Carolina for a day due to what the defense ministry said were "adverse weather conditions."

    British military top brass were peeved over pretext for the delay in receiving their new jets.

    "How pathetic," one defense source told The Times. "It is bonkers…embarrassing," another said. "Not sure why weather should delay an all-weather fighter," the source added.

    Another unnamed source told the newspaper that the problem was the F-35's lone engine, which would prevent it from cruising to safety if something did go wrong during its trans-Atlantic flight. "This is the problem with single-engined aircraft flying across the Atlantic. For half the price you get twice the engines with [the] Typhoon [fighter], making it safer to fly across open ocean," the source noted.

    An RAF spokesman defended the delay, emphasizing that that the UK's new F-35s still arrived "ahead of schedule," and could "fly in all weather conditions when they need to."

    The delay in the delivery may be just as well. A new report by the Congressional Government Accountability Office this week on the state of the F-35 program found some 966 flaws, including over 100 critical defects which can injure or kill pilots or otherwise jeopardize the aircraft's security.

    According to the report, the F-35 has 111 'Category 1' deficiencies, defined as "those that could jeopardize safety, security, or another critical requirement." The remaining 855 'Category 2' deficiencies are "those that could impede or constrain successful mission accomplishment."

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Rennett Stowe / F-35
    UK's First Four F-35 Fighters Land in Norfolk – Royal Air Force
    The more serious defects include the design of the pilot's helmet-mounted display and the dim green hue it gives off, which "can decrease the pilot's ability to detect visual cues." Other major issues include an ejector seat which can cause neck injuries, faulty oxygen-supply system, and a fragile aerial refueling probe which has suffered repeated failure.

    The report notes that the defects, which have piled up ahead of the F-35's expected entry into full-scale production, are the result of the program's "rush to cross the finish line," which have seen the approval of "some decisions that are likely to affect aircraft performance and reliability and maintainability for years to come." The GAO adds that resolving these critical flaws "may contribute to additional concurrency costs," which will impact the fighter's final price tag.

    Norway's Air Force F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Forsvarsdepartementet / Testflyging av første norske F-35
    Turkey Admits 'Tension' With US Over F-35 Deal
    The congressional watchdog recommends putting off full-scale production until the critical deficiencies are resolved.

    Full-scale production of the F-35 is expected to begin in 2019, with a final decision on the matter expected this October. 

    Starting development in 2001, Lockheed Martin's F-35 program is expected to run a jarring $1.5 trillion over its lifetime, making it by far the most expensive piece of military hardware ever created. An estimated 300 planes have already been delivered to the US and its Australian, Israeli, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, Norwegian, South Korean and British allies, with the possible holdup in deliveries to Turkey this month causing a diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington.

    Related:

    UK's First Four F-35 Fighters Land in Norfolk – Royal Air Force
    US Threatens Turkey With 'Ripple Effect' for F-35 Deal Amid Row Over S-400
    Turkish FM Reveals Date of US F-35 First Delivery to Ankara
    Tags:
    deficiencies, defects, weather, F-35, Lockheed Martin, British Royal Air Force, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse