Russian MoD to Receive Drones Capable of Reaching Continental Europe - Report

The new UAV systems will be capable of performing tasks to a range of up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles), the newspaper said.
Over the past six years, almost 40 "unmanned" military units and subunits have been formed within the Russian army, they received over 1,800 vehicles capable of conducting reconnaissance at a distance of up to 500 kilometers, the publication said.
According to the newspaper, the share of modern weapons in the Russian strategic nuclear forces reaches 81 percent. The number of cruise missiles in the arsenal of the Russian army has increased 30-fold over past six years.
At the same time, the total number of land- sea- and air-based missile delivery systems increased more than 12-fold over the period, the publication noted.
This growth was mainly due to the delivery of Iskander-M missile systems, as well as underwater and surface ships with Kalibr missile systems.
