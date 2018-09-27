Frontex Starts Testing Drones to Monitor EU External Borders

"This week, Frontex, the European Border and Coast Agency, has begun testing the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in Greece, Italy and Portugal to monitor the European Union’s external borders. Frontex is exploring the surveillance capability of the medium altitude long endurance RPAS and evaluating the related cost efficiency and endurance," the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex, said in a statement.
Frontex will also test unmanned aircraft in several operational situations, including sea surveillance, detection of ships suspected of criminal activities such as smuggling of weapons and drugs as well as the support of search and rescue operations, according to the statement.
The testing in Greece and Italy is expected to be completed this year, the agency added.
