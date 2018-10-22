Register
16:26 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, arrives in New York, US, October 19, 2018

    Captain of UK's Most Powerful Ship Wants 10,000 More Sailors in Royal Navy

    © REUTERS / LPhot Kyle Heller/MOD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 04

    His remarks came after a report published by the UK's National Audit Office indicated in April that the Royal Navy has suffered a manpower shortage of 16 percent over the last few years.

    Captain Jerry Kyd of Britain's most powerful ship ever, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, has urged the Royal Navy to recruit several thousand additional sailors in order "to bring the fleet up to strength," according to The Telegraph.

    "It would be lovely if we had another 10,000 people in the Navy. […] It is not numbers as such, it is the right quality of people in the right numbers in the right areas," Kyd emphasized.

    READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Home Port… But Still Can't Operate as a Carrier

    He said in this context that retention rather than recruitment remains a "constant battle" for senior naval officers.

    Kyd added that ensuring balance across different branches of the Royal Navy is still an issue as the navy continues to deploy new vessels to the fleet and adapt itself to new challenges.

    "This again is why we are looking at innovative manning.  It is a constant battle — you have to have a strategy which balances your ends, ways and means," he pointed out.

    READ MORE: UK Navy Refutes Allegations of Poor Defense Due to Lack of Deployed Warships

    Kyd referred to the combination of sophisticated aircraft carriers, as well as naval destroyers, submarines and jets which he said probably means that it is the "most potent military task group we will have put together since 1982."

    "It is a strategic and political tool, […] it is all about deterrence," he pointed out.

    People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    No Ruling the Waves for Royal Navy as Major Warships Remain Tied Up in UK Ports
    His remarks came after the UK Ministry of Defense revealed that the sailor shortage had kept a considerable proportion of the fleet at port indefinitely: four of the Royal Navy's 13 frigates have not spent a single day at sea in the past nine months.

    Earlier, the UK's National Audit Office said in a report that the navy's manpower shortage stood at 16 percent between 2016 and 2017.

    The 71,650-ton Queen Elizabeth has been undergoing sea trials since setting sail from Scotland's Rosyth dockyard in June. The aircraft carrier is due to enter operational service in 2

    Related:

    Royal Navy Assault Ship Crew Receive Full Scale Training on UK Beaches
    UK, US Aircraft Carriers Meet off Scottish Coast During Exercises - Royal Navy
    UK Navy Unveils Plan to Beef Up Presence in N Atlantic Ahead of NATO Summit
    Tags:
    sailors, challenges, strength, fleet, aircraft carrier, recruitment, HMS Queen Elizabeth, Royal Navy, Jerry Kyd, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse