Belgium Reportedly Picks US F-35 Over Eurofighter Typhoon

Brussels has picked the advanced US F-35 Lightning II fighter jet to replace Belgium's aging fleet of F-16 jets, the Belgian newspaper DeMorgen cited several government sources as saying on Monday.
"The decision has already been made in favor of the F-35," the sources pointed out.
Last month, US Ambassador to Belgium Ronald Gidwitz urged the Belgian government to make a decision on the tender for acquiring 34 new fighter jets by mid-October. The latest deadline for the decision was reportedly scheduled for October 29.
The new aircraft are due to replace the fleet of F-16 fighters that have been in service with the Belgian Air Force since the early 1980s.
The Belgian government reportedly plans to allocate a total of 15 billion euros (17.2 billion dollars) for the purchase and maintenance of the 34 new warplanes.
