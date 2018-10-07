Warsaw Hopes US to Decide in Spring 2019 on Setting Up Military Base in Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Warsaw hopes that the United States will make a decision in the spring of 2019 on establishing a military base in Poland, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said in an interview published on Sunday.

"Soldiers are already here… [But] infrastructure investments are required to expand and adapt the existing base. Military and political aspects as well as the specific location have yet to be analyzed and discussed. Much depends on the position of the US Congress and the conclusions of the US presidential administration and the Pentagon, but we hope that the decision will be made next spring," Czaputowicz told the Kommersant newspaper, when asked when a permanent US base may appear in Poland.

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in September that the United States was considering the establishment of a base in Poland. Trump also stated at a press conference with Duda that the Polish president offered to pay "much more than $2 billion" toward the cost of the base. The Polish president suggested that it might be called Fort Trump.