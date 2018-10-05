Register
13:42 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Footage of Russian S-300 Missile Systems Being Delivered to Syria

    Pentagon Calls Delivery of S-300s to Syria 'Knee-Jerk Response' to Il-20 Downing

    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    213

    Russia has finalized the delivery of several S-300 air defense systems to Syria this week in the wake of the inadvertent destruction of a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft by Syrian air defenses responding to an Israeli air raid last month.

    US CENTCOM Chief Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander in charge of US forces in the Middle East, has confirmed that Russia has completed the delivery of its S-300 systems to Syria.

    "We do believe that that system is – has been moved into Syria," Votel said, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday. "I won't comment on any particular locations or anything like that," he added.

    Characterizing the S-300 deployment as "a needless escalation," the general suggested that the Russian decision may have been "perhaps a little bit of a knee-jerk response to the downing of their aircraft – the Russian aircraft – here a couple weeks ago." 

    Russia deployed 49 components associated with the S-300 system, including radars, control vehicles and four launchers, on Tuesday, in response to the destruction of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane with 15 airmen onboard on September 17. The Russian Ministry of Defense blamed the plane's loss on Tel Aviv, accusing Israeli warplanes of using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian rockets, and vowing to beef up Syrian air defenses and to take a number of other measures to boost the safety of Russian military personnel in Syria.

    Speaking to reporters, Votel suggested that the S-300 deployment has "nothing to do" with Russia's mission of defeating Daesh (ISIS)*, and claimed that it instead "appears to be an effort to cover for Iranian and Syrian regime nefarious activities in Syria."

    Russian Air Defense Forces
    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance - Scholars
    Iran deployed military advisers to Syria to assist Damascus in its operations against a collection of Islamist militants, including Daesh, in 2013. However, Damascus has repeatedly denied the presence of regular Iranian combat forces in the country, despite Israeli and Western claims to the contrary.

    Ultimately, Votel stressed that the US was "very aware of the capabilities of [the S-300] and the potential threat that it can pose," but added that the US would continue to operate "as we have been in the area," and to "deconflict our operations with the Russian Federation to avoid miscalculations."

    The US has not made an assessment about the possible permanent deployment of F-35s in and around Syria in response to the S-300 deployment in Syria and Iran's plans to purchase S-400 missile systems, the general said.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance - Scholars
    Israeli Minister: S-300 Systems 'Cannot Detect Our Stealth Fighters'
    Russia’s S-300 to Boost Syrian Defense, ‘Not Bad Thing’ - Syrian Dem. Council
    US May Scramble F-22 Fighters in Response to S-300 Missiles in Syria – Reports
    Israel Will Demand New Weapons From US Amid S-300 Supply to Syria - Scholar
    Tags:
    reaction, S-300, US military, Pentagon, Joseph Votel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok