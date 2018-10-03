Register
23:01 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy personnel raise their flag

    US Sailor Charged With Trying to Buy Sex From Minor in Bahrain

    © AFP 2018 / NOEL CELIS/POOL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A US sailor is facing a court-martial after being charged with attempting to commit a sexual act with someone under the age of 18 in January while stationed in Bahrain.

    Quartermaster 3rd Class of the US Navy Kenneth Olaya was charged with trying to solicit a child between the ages of 12 and 16 on January 18 near Manama, the capital of Bahrain. Olaya is also accused of attempting to commit sexual acts with someone other than a spouse in exchange for money several times in Bahrain between March and December 2017. 

    US Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at a US government facility near the Pentagon in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas WATKINS
    Former US Navy Sailor Reportedly Mailed Packages With Ricin

    According to Lt. Tim Pietrack, a spokesperson for the Navy Region Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia, an arraignment is currently being scheduled for Olaya. A trial date, however, has not yet been established.

    Olaya's personnel records reveal that he has been a member of the Navy for five years and has a Good Conduct Medal and a Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, military.com reported Tuesday.

    Olaya is one of at least five petty officers to be charged with sex crimes in Bahrain around the same time period. A lieutenant commander is also being investigated, Navy Times reported in August.

    Earlier this year, the US State Department stated that an increasing number of migrant workers and unskilled laborers in Bahrain are being forced into sex trafficking. 

    Rabat, Morocco
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Pline / Rabat
    Moroccan Royal Navy Opens Fire on Migrant Ship: 1 Dead, 3 Injured - Reports

    According to Cmdr. Josh Frey, a spokesperson for Navy Forces Central Command, the Navy has implemented an awareness program regarding human trafficking for sailors being deployed to Bahrain.

    "The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness of this issue, reinforce Navy core values and promote bystander intervention by encouraging sailors to speak up when wrongdoing or destructive behaviors are occurring," Frey said, according to military.com.

    "The campaign also includes ongoing law enforcement and investigative measures to identify and appropriately address any further activity discovered," Frey added.

    Related:

    US Navy Ships Are Epicenters of Sexual Assault Within Military
    UK Media Claims Royal Navy Didn't Send Subs to Hit Syria Due to Lack of Assets
    US Navy Aware of Russian Il-20 Crash, Ready to Provide Assistance if Needed
    US Navy Wants to Replace Cruisers With Big, Multirole Boats
    US Navy Evacuates Ships, 200 Troops Activated Ahead of Hurricane Florence
    Tags:
    Minors, sex, navy, US, Bahrain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse