Register
19:06 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Map

    'Handy Tool for Foes': Norway Rolls Out Map With Secret Army Facilities

    © Photo : esri
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A digital map published by Norwegian authorities shows 239 "no flight" zones where drones are prohibited. It is searchable and includes geographical maps and aerial photos. Experts believe this disclosure can assist foreign intelligence and terrorists.

    The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM) has published a digital map showing the exact locations of armed forces facilities, including sensitive antennas and secret installations.

    The map shows red marks over objects the authorities previously tried to keep secret, including a facility often referred to as the government's wartime headquarters. Several of the Intelligence Service's facilities are also displayed with exact coordinates.

    While the idea of this disclosure was to highlight areas where drone navigation is prohibited, it triggered protests from pundits, who suggested this measure jeopardized Norway's security.

    "Even a quick search yields simple screenable objects. This is disastrous when it comes to operational safety. I almost can't believe they've really done this," Commander Svein Jarle Jacobsen, former chief of the Naval Home Guard, told the news outlet Aldri Mer.

    READ MORE: Norway Attempted Secret Peace Amid NATO Bombings of Libya in 2011 — Reports

    "I think it's very problematic. I believe this map shouldn't have been published at all," Norwegian Maritime Academy researcher Ståle Ulriksen told national broadcaster NRK. "I understand that it is important to have a ban on drones, but it seems to me that this has provided a very nice and handy intelligence tool for those who want to inflict harm on Norway," he added.

    Ulriksen explained that the map includes a lot of sensitive information, which would save any intelligence organization a lot of work. By simply zooming in and comparing it with aerial photos of the location, one could gain a lot of useful information, he pointed out.

    "This gives people an opportunity to travel to these areas and find more about them. They will probably also be investigated from satellites," former chief of the intelligence department E14 Ola Kaldager told NRK.

    Earlier, a ban on drone photography or data collection was introduced, which led to the fact that Apple was denied the opportunity to make a 3D view of Oslo.

    READ MORE: Researcher Suggests Norway's Globus III Radar May Be Used as US Defense Shield

    "The map is needed for both individuals and companies to know where it is allowed to film and photograph from the air, and where it is not," NSM deputy director of security management department Frode Skaarnes explained to NRK. "Our map shows around 250 red dots today, but they do not say anything about what exactly is there and what these facilities are used for," he added.

    Skaarnes suggested that much has changed from the Cold War era, when a military facility could be held secret.

    "To deny its existence would be very difficult today, since satellite photography is so readily available," Skaarnes pointed out.

    Tags:
    secret, drone, intelligence, military, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse