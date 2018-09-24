Register
14:46 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton speaks to the press as Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr looks on ahead of a bilateral meeting at the State Department January 10, 2012 in Washington, DC.

    Norway Attempted Secret Peace Amid NATO Bombings of Libya in 2011 - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Following the publication of a report that found Norway's bombing of Libya 2011 "ill-advised," the country's then-foreign minister and today's Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre has detailed his failed efforts to broker peace in the North African country that subsequently became a hotbed of terrorism and human smuggling.

    While Norwegian jets were bombing Libya in 2011, Oslo's then-foreign minister Jonas Gahr Støre attempted peaceful negotiations with Muammar Gaddafi's son and opposition members. Their efforts were ultimately fruitless, as the NATO heavyweights refused to support the initiative, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    According to Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway launched a secret peace effort aimed at settling differences between Muammar Gaddafi and the leaders of Western-sponsored popular uprisings, while working from Oslo and other European cities.

    "It wasn't exactly a heartfelt phone conversation," Støre told NRK in describing his direct contact with Gadhafi's son, Saif al-Islam, who was later taken prisoner and tortured by the opposition following the collapse of Gaddafi.

    The negotiations continued through the spring of 2011 despite the bombing campaign. They came to a head on April 28, 2011 when Gadhafi's representatives and members of the opposition met for secret talks at a hotel in Oslo and actually managed to agree on a document that could possibly lead to a peaceful transition of power which allowed for Gaddafi to withdraw. Støre stressed that the opposition, whom he called "reliable and decent people," particularly stressed they wouldn't include anyone from the Islamic extremist groups that have subsequently grabbed power and contributed to Libya's disintegration and current status as a failed state.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Politicians Regret 2011 Libya Bombing as Report Finds It 'Ill-Advised'

    However, despite Støre's admitted close contact with his US counterpart, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, neither the US nor other NATO heavyweights such as France and the UK, who all played a major role in the 2011 operation Unified Protector, supported Norway's peaceful initiatives.

    "My impression is that there wasn't much at stake for them," Støre said. "It was clear that Gaddafi would fall and they looked in another direction. I think that's one of the reasons that Libya became such a big tragedy."

    During the conflict, Norway, led by then-Labor leader and current NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg, dropped 588 bombs on Libya, accounting for one-tenth of NATO's combined effort. Following Gaddafi's lynching in October 2011, Libya descended into chaos and was overrun by Islamist extremists, becoming the main channel for human smugglers sending migrants to Europe.

    Norway's participation in NATO's intervention has since been a perennial topic for debate in the home arena. Following the publication of the recent report that found Oslo's decision to join the fray "ill-advised," two former ministers expressed their regret over having made the decision. By contrast, Jens Stoltenberg remained firm in his belief that Norway did "the right thing."

    READ MORE: EU Powerless to Stop Mediterranean Migrant Crisis Without Gaddafi-Style Leader

    Related:

    Norwegian Survey Finds Half of Domestic Violence Occurs in Immigrant Families
    Norwegian Report Identifies Somalis as 'Super Happy' Immigrant Group
    Norwegian Party Called 'Naïve' After Proposing to Pay Syrians to Return Home
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Muammar Gaddafi, Jonas Gahr Stoere, Hillary Clinton, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse