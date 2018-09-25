Pentagon Examining Area in Poland for New US Military Base - Mattis

President Donald Trump during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda last week said the United States was considering a request from Warsaw to establish a US military base in Poland. Trump said Duda offered to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base.
"We are determining… the ‘carrying capacity’ of what is being offered," Mattis said on Monday. "We’re in that exploratory phase… We’ve made no decisions."
Mattis said Washington values the offer of the Polish government, but the United States will consult with its regional partners before making a final determination on this matter.
