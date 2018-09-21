IDF Source Claims Israel Warned Russia Earlier Than Minute Before Airstrike

A high-ranking IDF source said that Israel was ready to provide Russia with any additional details that may be required to identify the reasons why the IL-20 crashed.

The Israeli military insist that they warned their Russian colleagues about the operation in Syria's Latakia, during which the Russian Il-20 military aircraft was shot down, a way earlier than one minute ahead of the airstrikes, a source in the Israeli military command said on Friday.

"We definitely gave the warning much earlier than one minute ahead," the source told reporters.

Speaking further, the source noted that the deconfliction mechanism between the Russian and Israeli militaries kept working despite the crash of Russia's Il-20 in Syria.

"The deconfliction mechanism remains in force and is used as before. Changes may be made to it by mutual consent," the source said at a briefing following the visit to Moscow by a delegation led by Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

According to the source, the hotline, which has been functioning for three years, was last used about an hour ago.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Israeli military had warned about the airstrikes with only one minute's notice which had not allowed the Russian aircraft to be directed to the safe zone.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that contact with Russia's Il-20 returning to the Hmeymim airbase was lost late on September 17. The ministry said that around that time four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian targets in Latakia.

According to the ministry, Israeli pilots put the Russian aircraft under the attack of Syria's air defenses, and the Il-20 was shot down by an S-200 missile. Fifteen Russian servicemen were killed.

The Defense Ministry stated that Israeli aircraft deliberately created a dangerous situation in ​​Latakia, as Israel had not warned the command of the Russian group of troops in Syria about the planned operation in the area. The Russian military noted it regards Israel's provocative actions as hostile and reserves the right to a proper response.