US Navy Says Aware of Russian Il-20 Crash, Ready to Provide Assistance if Needed

"We are aware of the reporting on the loss of a Russian military aircraft. Our ships stand ready to assist any nation when called upon to render assistance at sea, which is a fundamental element of responsible mariners," Raines said on Wednesday.
The Russian Hmeymim airbase lost contact with the Il-20 military aircraft late on Monday during the attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in the Syrian western Latakia province. All 15 servicemen on board the plane were killed in the crash.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that a search and rescue operation, involving eight Russian vessels, had been launched after the aircraft crash.
READ MORE: Israeli Delegation to Travel to Moscow to Share Information on Il-20 Plane Crash
The ministry accused the Israeli forces of the deadly incident, pointing out that the Israeli military deliberately created a dangerous situation by using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems.
All comments
Show new comments (0)