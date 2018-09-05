China Carried Out Several Dozen Hypersonic Arms Tests - US Missile Defense Chief

“The Chinese have now done several dozen successful hypersonic (missile) tests… we just cannot (ignore),” Greaves told a meeting held by the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.
“Hypersonic missiles [are] being developed by both China and Russia. We are concerned about both … When they have done dozens of tests we have not done that is a concern,” he said.
Griffin also noted that both Russia and China had pushed ahead with operationalizing research on hypersonic weapons systems.
