China Carried Out Several Dozen Hypersonic Arms Tests - US Missile Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – China has moved ahead of the United States with several dozen successful hypersonic missile tests that Washington cannot ignore, Missile Defense Agency commander Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves said on Tuesday.

“The Chinese have now done several dozen successful hypersonic (missile) tests… we just cannot (ignore),” Greaves told a meeting held by the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

Under Secretary of Defense for Management and Engineering Michael Griffin agreed that China had carried out dozens of successful tests and noted that Russia was successfully developing hypersonic systems too.

“Hypersonic missiles [are] being developed by both China and Russia. We are concerned about both … When they have done dozens of tests we have not done that is a concern,” he said.

Griffin also noted that both Russia and China had pushed ahead with operationalizing research on hypersonic weapons systems.