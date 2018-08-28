USS Carney Destroyer Leaves Black Sea After ‘Security Operations’ With Allies

“USS Carney (DDG 64) departed the Black Sea, Aug. 27, after conducting maritime security operations and theater security engagements with allies and partners … Carney's operations in the Black Sea demonstrated the U.S. commitment to collective security with NATO allies and partners in the region,” the statement read.
USS Carney’s operations in the Black Sea are a part of NATO increased presence in the Eastern Europe. Russia has criticized NATO's buildup near its borders, calling it provocative and saying it could lead to regional and global destabilization.
