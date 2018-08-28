USS Carney Destroyer Leaves Black Sea After ‘Security Operations’ With Allies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has left the Black Sea after joint operations with its NATO allies, the US Sixth Fleet said a statement on Tuesday.

“USS Carney (DDG 64) departed the Black Sea, Aug. 27, after conducting maritime security operations and theater security engagements with allies and partners … Carney's operations in the Black Sea demonstrated the U.S. commitment to collective security with NATO allies and partners in the region,” the statement read.

The destroyer entered the Black Sea on August 12 and has visited the ports of Romania and Georgia during its trip as part of the Operation Atlantic Resolve.

USS Carney’s operations in the Black Sea are a part of NATO increased presence in the Eastern Europe. Russia has criticized NATO's buildup near its borders, calling it provocative and saying it could lead to regional and global destabilization.

