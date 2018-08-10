Register
00:54 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35 Weapons Suite

    WATCH: Dutch F-35 Tests in ‘Beast Mode’ Across California Skies

    © Lockheed Martin/Matt Short
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A video has emerged showing the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter configured for close air support missions, with weapons mounted on the aircraft’s exterior as opposed to in its internal weapons bay.

    Lockheed Martin has touted the F-35's ability to carry weapons under its wings as converting the fifth-generation jet into "Beast Mode."

    According to newly captured footage by world-renowned photographer Frank Crebas, an F-35 was recently seen sporting four 500-hundred pound GBUs and a pair of AIM-9x air-to-air missiles on its external pylons, the Aviationist reported Thursday. The footage was snapped on July 27.

    When the F-35 carries any weapons under its wings, it loses some of its stealth features, which are best enabled by keeping all of the weapons in the aircraft's internal weapons bay, the Aviationist reported.

    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'
    Lockheed Martin
    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'

    The "Beast Mode" marketing tactic was partially debunked last December. Specifically, the Bethesda company's "Beast Mode" configuration claimed to put six GBU-31 JDAM guided bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each, two AIM-120 missiles and two AIM-9X Sidewinders onto an F-35 for a total of 10 weapons for mixed air-to-air and air-to-ground attack missions. But this configuration hasn't ever been tested, and the hardware to deploy it may not exist, a report found.

    "The Joint Program Office and the aircraft's prime manufacture have a long history of making over simplified, misleading, absurdly positive and not fully accurate statements," The Drive demurred in a report bringing Lockheed's claims about "Beast Mode" down from fantasy land to reality.

    When The Drive poked holes in Lockheed's initial vaporware pitch, it pointed out that F-35 is facing increasingly stiff competition from the F-15 in the sense that the F-15 does have a proven capability of carrying a relatively large number of weapons, which is becoming an especially attractive capability in the Pentagon's eyes.

    Indeed, Israel and the US are reported to be exploring an advanced F-15X in light of the F-35's lethargic pace in getting off assembly lines without quality issues.

    Notably the Dutch F-35s, training with US crews in California, were not carrying the 2,000-pound GBU-31 bombs. Nor were they carrying 14 beyond-visual-range missiles and two AIM-9X Sidewinders, for a total of 16 missiles, as Lockheed Martin initially marketed would be standard when the F-35 took on "Beast Mode" armaments for air-to-air only missions.

    A-10's Gatling Gun
    US Air Force
    F-35 vs A-10 Flyoff Test Rigged to Favor Lockheed Jet - Watchdog

    While the "Beast Mode" configuration may look intimidating, a bombshell government watchdog report found that a test designed to compare the F-35 and the A-10 Thunderbolt in close air support missions was rigged in favor of Lockheed's jet.

    "The designers essentially created a laboratory demonstration to show how aircraft can hit non-moving targets in a sterile environment. This hardly represents the conditions when soldiers and Marines are locked in close combat with an enemy just yards away. In the worst-case, most urgent close-support scenario — the one in which these aircraft need to be tested — a small group of American soldiers are about to be overrun by a numerically superior enemy force with reinforcements too far away to help. Their only hope of survival is for an aircraft to appear overhead, raining deadly fire on the enemy soldiers, forcing them to take cover or retreat. Not one event during these four days of tests comes close to addressing or simulating this," the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) found.

    The test was a sham, it reported in July. "Rather than telling us whether or not the F-35 can actually provide the kind of close support our ground forces need to survive and prevail, this grossly inadequate test has been designed to mislead."

    Related:

    Online Aviation Tracker Shows ‘Invisible’ F-35’s Flight Path Over Israel
    F-35 Issue Plays 'Decisive Role' Amid Tensions in US-Turkey Relations - Analyst
    Israeli Air Force Adds 12th F-35 Fighter
    F-35 Replacement? Airbus Reveals Details About Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter
    ‘New’ F-15 Could Complement Future US, Israeli F-35 Squadrons
    Tags:
    f-35, Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse