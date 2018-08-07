Pentagon Agency Contract Seeks to Automate Cyber Defense Tools - BAE Systems

"The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected BAE Systems to develop data-driven, cyber-hunting tools that detect and analyze cyber threats to help protect extremely large enterprise networks," the release said.
The contract for Phase 1, 2, and 3 of the program is valued at approximately $5.2 million, the release added.
BAE’s technology offers machine learning and cyberattack modeling to counter cyber threats that could currently go undetected, according to the release.
The project aims to improve defenses for commercial, government and military networks, the release said.
