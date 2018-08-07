Register
04:56 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Trident II nuclear missile underwater launch

    NATO Military Capability Including Nuclear Triad Targeting Russia - PM Medvedev

    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO views Russia as potential adversary, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, adding that as the alliance's military capability, including nuclear triad, was targeting Russia.

    "Whatever our colleagues from the alliance say, NATO countries still regard Russia as potential adversary. And it is quite obvious that their military capability, including the nuclear triad, is targeting Russia," Medvedev said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

    This also concerns NATO’s non-nuclear weapons and tactical nuclear forces, which start playing the role of strategic weapons once they are deployed close to Russia’s borders, Medvedev pointed out.

    Georgian soldiers stand in formation during the inauguration ceremony of the NATO-Georgian Joint Training and Evaluation Center at the Krtsanisi military training base, outside Tbilisi, on August 27, 2015
    © AP Photo / VANO SHLAMOV
    Russian Prime Minister Warns NATO Against Accepting Georgia
    Such capabilities can cause "colossal" damage, Medvedev added, noting the Russia should understand how to confront these forces.

    Dmitry Medvedev noted however, that Russia would be ready to cooperate with the United States if Washington displays its willingness to resume relations with Moscow.

    "The door is still open. Especially bearing in mind that it was not us who started sanctions campaign, various restrictions, expulsion of diplomats, imposition of economic measures… It [the United States] could make a move that would show that it wants to resume relations. We are ready for this," Medvedev said.

    Russian Prime Minister also said that the initiative to sign the European Security Treaty can always be revived but political will is needed.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy Suggests NATO Prevents Allies From Urging UK to Probe Skripal Case

    "Everything can be revived but the will is needed," Medvedev said answering a question concerning the European Security Treaty initiative.

    In June 2008, Medvedev, who served as the Russian president back then, proposed to develop a new European security agreement between Russia, the European Union, NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The treaty still has not been signed.

    Related:

    NATO Head Stoltenberg Urges Not to Isolate Russia Over Reunification With Crimea
    Belgian Peace Activist: EU, NATO Anti-Russia Policy a 'Self-Fulfilling Prophecy'
    Russia's "Aggressive Actions" Undermine Euro-Atlantic Security - NATO
    US NATO Envoy Claims Russia is Trying to 'Flip' Turkey, Other Allies to Its Side
    Tags:
    adversary, NATO, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse