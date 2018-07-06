Register
02:30 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear explosion

    Nightmare Fuel: US Declassifies Footage of Hundreds of Nuclear Tests (VIDEOS)

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    114

    The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California has uploaded more than 250 videos of previously classified nuclear tests to YouTube for you to marvel at – or lose sleep over.

    Nuclear explosions are one of the most impressive things one might see — horrifying and beautiful in their unstoppable force. They are also usually kept in secret, which fuels viewers' curiosity even more, as is clearly indicated by the many nuclear-themed videos on YouTube that have more than 10 million views each.

    Most of the declassified videos are about one minute long and start at the exact moment of the explosion. Some are up to seven minutes long, and some are so short there are only a couple of frames in them.

    "We hope that we would never have to use a nuclear weapon ever again," LLNL weapons physicist Greg Spriggs said in a press release for another batch of declassified nuclear test videos last year, Motherboard writes.

    "I think that if we capture the history of this and show what the force of these weapons are and how much devastation they can wreak, then maybe people will be reluctant to use them," Spriggs said at the time.

    Hasán Rohani, presidente de Irán
    © REUTERS / President.ir
    Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
    Lawrence Livermore is a national defense lab in Livermore, California, that focuses on the US' nuclear stockpile, and part of its work is digitizing and analyzing footage from past tests. It is named after Ernest Lawrence, a US nuclear physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project to build an atom bomb during World War II and later founded the laboratory. Atomic element 103, Lawrencium, is named after him and atomic element 116, Livermorium, is named after the laboratory. Both are highly radioactive.

    Between 1945 and 1962, the US conducted 210 bomb tests on its own territory. Thousands of films from these tests were left forgotten in secret vaults around the country for decades, until LLNL got their hands on them.

    Related:

    Belgian Nuclear Plant Test Reveals 'Abnormal' Findings, Raises Safety Concerns
    Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal
    WATCH UAV Carry Out Kamikaze Attack Against French Nuclear Plant
    US Plans to Deploy Its Upgraded Nuclear Bombs in Europe – Reports
    Liberal Media Reports ‘Sabotaging’ Peace with Claims of DPRK Nuclear Advancement
    North Korea Likely Tries to Use Expansion of Nuclear Sites as Leverage Over US
    Tags:
    footage, explosion, nuclear test, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse