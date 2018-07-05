NATO Members Set to Discuss 'Russia's Malign Activities' - US Envoy to NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and the leaders of NATO member states will talk during the alliance’s upcoming summit in Brussels about ways to deter Russia's malign activities, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters on Thursday.

"Our major area of deterrence will be Russia and the malign activities of Russia, the efforts of Russia to divide our democratic nations," Hutchinson said.

The aspirations of Georgia and Ukraine to obtain membership in NATO will be supported at the alliance's upcoming summit in Brussels as part of its open door policy, Hutchison noted.

"We also will address the open door that NATO has had with new members and that open door deliverable at this summit we will allow the accession negotiations with… Republic of Macedonia," Hutchison said. "Also, we will support Georgia and Ukraine membership aspirations and sovereignty."

Speaking further, the official noted that during the upcoming summit, the bloc would reaffirm its "open doors" policy.

NATO Summit in Belgium will be held on July 11 – 12 in Brussels, Belgium.