Register
20:15 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GCHQ from just East of Cheltenham

    Be Nice or Be Bombed? GCHQ Chief Offers Coded Warning to Brussels Over Brexit

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bthebest / GCHQ from just East of Cheltenham
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    310

    The head of Government Communications Headquarters - Britain’s controversial spying agency - has publicly infiltrated the Brexit debate, offering a coded warning to Brussels that UK intelligence services save European lives, protection that may vanish if secession negotiations aren’t suitably favorable to British interests.

    In a speech at NATO's Brussels headquarters June 19, GCHQ chief Jeremy Fleming said his agency had worked with "European colleagues to share understanding of how to protect democratic elections", as well as playing a "critical role in the disruption of terrorist operations" in at least four European countries in 2017 alone.

    "Almost everything we achieve in GCHQ is dependent on our partners, and of course it includes the increasingly strong partnerships we have with all of our European allies. Those relationships, and our ability to work together, save lives. That will continue after Brexit, for the benefit of the UK and for Europe," he said.

    GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire is on of the intelligence agencies using old laws to spy on people.
    CC BY 2.0 / Defence Images / GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
    GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire is on of the intelligence agencies using old laws to spy on people.

    The UK's role in the 'Five Eyes' global spy alliance, in which member countries — the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand — share intelligence gained via both legal and illegal methods, has long been said by analysts to potentially afford Britain significant leverage in Brexit negotiations. Fleming's intervention marks the first time it has been publicly invoked as a bargaining chip — although given his agency's record of spying on European governments and businesses, other Member States may not be receptive to his statements.

    Global Network

    For instance, top secret documents released by US National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden show GCHQ surveilled several German companies, infiltrated their networks and spied on employees.

    The files reveal GCHQ and the NSA were particularly interested in developing wider knowledge of Internet traffic flowing through Germany. Of particular interest to GCHQ was Stellar, a company based in the town of Hurth near Cologne, which operates a satellite ground station and offers internet providers, telecommunications companies and even governments with 'teleport' services.

    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Ben Birchall
    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.

    The operation was largely directed at Internet exchange points used by the ground station to feed communications of large customers into the broadband Internet. In addition to spying on the Internet traffic passing through these nodes, the GCHQ workers state they are also seeking to identify important customers of the German teleport providers, their technology suppliers as well as future technical trends in their business sector.

    Also targeted were CETel and IABG. The latter is an aerospace and space technology firm, which creates solutions for "security issues, for prevention and reactions against dangers like terrorism and attacks against critical infrastructure." It counts the German Defense Ministry and the Bundeswehr as important clients. "

    The same document trove also exposed how GCHQ and the NSA spied on 122 country leaders, including the heads of major European countries, such as Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    The spying affair dates back to 2013, when it was alleged that the NSA had bugged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
    © AFP 2018 / Julian Stratenschulte
    The spying affair dates back to 2013, when it was alleged that the NSA had bugged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.

    GCHQ also targeted Belgacom, a partly state-owned Belgian telecoms company, with a cyberattack intended to "enable better exploitation" of the company and improve understanding of the provider's infrastructure.

    The attack was directed at several Belgacom employees and involved the planting of a highly developed attack technology referred to as a "Quantum Insert" which planted malware on computers so GCHQ staff could manipulate them. Some of the employees targeted had "good access" to major parts of Belgacom's infrastructure, much to the delight of the spying network.

    The company was forced to replace thousands of its computers at a cost of several million euros, and Elio di Rupo, the country's then-prime minister, called the hack a "violation." One of the country's top federal prosecutors also opened a criminal investigation into the intrusion.

    Guilt to Share

    However, the documents also demonstrated German, French, Spanish and Swedish intelligence services all developed methods of mass surveillance of internet and phone traffic in close partnership with GCHQ.

    GCHQ: Always Listening to our Customers poster
    © Flickr / George Rex
    GCHQ: Always Listening to our Customers poster

    The effective eavesdropping alliance allowed intelligence agencies from one country to cultivate ties with corporations in others, to facilitate the monitoring of web traffic across the continent. GCHQ also played a leading role in advising European counterparts how to circumvent national laws meant to restrict the power of intelligence agencies. Such activity was allegedly carried out without the knowledge of national governments in some instances.

    In a country-by-country survey of its European partners, GCHQ staff expressed admiration for the technical capabilities of German intelligence in 2008, saying he Federal Intelligence Service had "huge technological potential and good access to the heart of the internet — they are already seeing some bearers running at 40Gbps and 100Gbps".

    A representative of GCHQ, the British Government's electronic intelligence service
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    A representative of GCHQ, the British Government's electronic intelligence service

    Conversely, Italy was judged as a poor partner, with employees evidently becoming frustrated at the bickering between Italian agencies and the strict legal limits on their activities.

    "GCHQ has had some CT [counter-terrorism] and internet-focused discussions with both the foreign intelligence agency (AISE) and the security service (AISI), but has found the Italian intelligence community to be fractured and unable/unwilling to cooperate with one another. The Italians had seemed keen, but legal obstacles may have been hindering their ability to commit," the document stated.

    Related:

    Snowden Docs: GCHQ and NSA Hacked Antivirus Software, Spied on Emails
    GCHQ Warns of Massive Looming Cyberattack That Will Demand 'National Response'
    'Fake News' Allegations as UK Spy Agency GCHQ Brands Trump Claims 'Nonsense'
    British Spy Agencies GCHQ, MI5, MI6 Found Guilty of Illegal Tapping Over Decades
    Tags:
    Snowden's revelations, spying, cyberattack, surveillance, German Bundeswehr, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), NSA, Angela Merkel, Edward Snowden, Germany, Europe, United Kingdom, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse