03:13 GMT +319 June 2018
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018

    Israel Did That! US Official Blames Syria Strike on IDF

    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    4110

    What Sputnik reported earlier as a US-led coalition strike on Syria has turned out to be an Israeli airstrike - at least according to one US official who spoke with CNN.

    Israel, not the US, is responsible for an airstrike that killed dozens near the Syria-Iraq border, an anonymous US official said Monday, CNN reported. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official told reporters that the Pentagon is going out of its way to publicly make clear that it was not involved in the attack.

    Military plane of the US led coalition. (File)
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Pentagon Denies Involvement in Reported Airstrike on Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor
    As Sputnik reported earlier, the Sunday night airstrike targeted positions in the Syrian settlement of al-Harra, which is southeast of Abu Kamal, near the border with Iraq. An unnamed commander of forces in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters that "probably American" drones bombed the positions between Abu Kamal and al-Tanf.

    According to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, 22 of its members were killed, while estimates by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say the total death toll was 52 people, Haaretz reported.

    "At 22:00 last night, a US plane hit a fixed headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces' 45th and 46th brigades, defending the border strip with Syria, using two guided missiles which led to the martyrdom of 22 fighters," Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces said in a statement Monday, demanding an explanation from the United States.

    "Among [those killed] are at least 30 Iraqi fighters and 16 Syrians, including soldiers and members of loyalist militias," Syrian Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told reporters.

    US Department of Defense spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway immediately denied involvement by either the US or the US-led coalition against Daesh in the attack.

    "Not a US or coalition strike," Rankine-Galloway said Sunday.

    "No member of the US-led coalition carried out strikes near Abu Kamal," Major Josh Jacques, a US Central Command spokesperson, told Reuters.

    According to the anonymous US official who spoke with CNN, the US military is concerned the Iraqi Mobilization Forces might retaliate against US troops stationed in Iraq, which the current government, led by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has publicly called an "occupation." The official said that the Pentagon is doing everything it can to minimize the risk of retaliatory action.

    F-35 Lightning II
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mashleymorgan / F-35 Lightning II
    Dozens of US Lawmakers Protest Delivery of F-35s to Turkey
    In the meantime, Iraq's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, in which it expresses rejection and condemnation of any air operations that target forces fighting Daesh, be it in Iraq or Syria, PressTV reported.

    An Israeli military spokesperson refused to comment on the issue, the Jerusalem Post noted Monday.

    "We do not comment on foreign reports," the spokesperson said.

    However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said this weeked during his phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Israel will conduct strikes against what it sees as "entrenchment" by Iran and its allies in Syria.

    "We will take action, and are already taking action, against the attempted military entrenchment of Iran and its proxies, both close to the border and deep within Syria," he is quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying.

    "Iran must clear out of all of Syria," the head of the Israeli government added.

