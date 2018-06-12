Register
14:39 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

    US Abrams Tanks Receive Israeli-Made Active Protection System

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Systems of active protection for tanks and other armored vehicles are growing in popularity around the world.

    The US Army has installed Israeli-made Rafael Trophy Active Protection Systems (APS) on its Abrams main battle tanks as it continues to assess APS’s on its combat vehicles.

    Photographs from NATO’s Saber Strike 2018 military exercise, currently underway in Poland and the Baltic States, show Abrams M1A2 tanks fitted out with the Rafael Company’s Trophy system.

    A T-14 Armata tank turret, with active protection system launch tubes visible.
    © Photo : Wikipedia/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Can’t Touch This! Russian Armata Tanks to Get New Active Protection System
    The Rafael Trophy APS offers 360-degree protection against anti-tank missiles, RPGs, recoilless rifles and high explosive anti-tank rounds.

    It also offers the crew an instant indication of where the enemy fire came from so the threat can be neutralized.

    The system ensures protection against multiple simultaneous attacks from all sides.

    Last year’s tests of Abrams tanks equipped with the Rafael Trophy APS proved the system’s high efficiency and the system has been put to  hard test during this year’s Saber Strike drill.

    The Rafael Trophy had earlier been installed on Israel’s Merkava main battle tank and the Namer armored vehicle.

    Rafael has already been chosen to field Trophy on four brigades of Abrams tanks, and the US Army is analyzing two other systems on its Bradley and Stryker combat vehicles.

    Militaries around the world have recently been taking a great  deal of interest in active protection systems, which are seen as the most effective way of protecting tanks and other armored vehicles.

    READ MORE: Active Defense: US Nears Decision on Installing Israeli Armor on Abrams Tanks

    All the more so now that Russia plans to equip its T-14 Armata tanks with the next generation Afganit active protection system.

    Saber Strike is an annual international exercise held since 2010 by the United States Army Europe  (USAREUR) focused on the Baltic States.

    The exercise spans multiple locations in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and involves thousands of troops from 14 countries.

    Related:

    Active Defense: US Nears Decision on Installing Israeli Armor on Abrams Tanks
    Abrams Tank Upgrade Exemplifies Acquisition Nightmare as Pentagon Budget Soars
    Tags:
    drill, Israeli company, Active Protection System (APS), Armata T-14 tank, Rafael Trophy Active APS, M1A2 Abrams, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, NATO, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse