Register
02:25 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MV-22 Ospreys are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan

    US Marine Commander on Okinawa Sacked for ‘Loss of Trust, Confidence’

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    421

    The US Marine Corps has let go of the commander at its Futenma air station in Okinawa, Japan. Col. Mark Coppess was fired Tuesday over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead his command.”

    The base, located in Japan's southern Ryukyu Island chain, is "one of the most important Pacific bases," according to the US military's Stars & Stripes news outlet. Okinawa is seen as a vital base of operations from which the US can counter perceived regional threats like China and North Korea. 

    A ground crew member walks towards the tail of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker protruding from a hanger at Kadena Air Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa (File)
    © AP Photo / Greg Baker
    Family of Okinawa Murder Victim Seeks Reparations from US Government

    About 3,000 Marines are stationed at Air Station Futenma, although there are 31 other US military bases on the island that occupy one quarter of its area and together host some 47,000 American troops.

    Local frustrations with the US' presence are consistently apparent, marked by protests and public opinion. In 2010, a survey of Okinawans by Mainichi Shimbun and Ryūkyū Shimpō determined that 71 percent of residents found the Americans unnecessary. Approximately 41 percent of those polled said that the US bases should be taken off the island.

    US helicopters and planes parked at Futenma US Marine Base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2018 / TORU YAMANAKA
    Japanese Inspectors to Check Safety of US Marine Aircraft in Okinawa

    In December 2017, a window of a CH-53E large transport helicopter fell from the air and landed on the playground of an elementary school just across from the Futenma base. Locals near Futenma and across the island have complained about more falling objects this year as well, Sputnik reported, a cause of consternation for Japanese officials. 

    A US defense official said that the firing of Coppess had nothing to do with the recurring accidents, according to the Japan Times. However, the Marines' press release did not mention a cause for the loss of confidence in the commander.

    Coppess had only been heading the base since June 4, 2017, and will now be replaced by Col. David Steele.

    Related:

    Okinawa Authorities Urge US to Stop Operation of Accident-Prone VTOLs
    US Must Improve Safety After Helicopter Incidents in Okinawa – Japanese Official
    Okinawa Demands Explanation Over US Military Aircraft Landings – Reports
    Another US Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Okinawa
    Okinawa Reportedly Passes Resolution Against US Army Flights After Window Fall
    Tags:
    Okinawa, US Marine Corps, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse