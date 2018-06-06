WATCH: Israeli Company Reveals Futuristic ‘Mantis’ Armored Combat Vehicle

An Israeli company has unveiled a lightweight tactical vehicle observers say you have to see to believe.

"These new vehicles provide a range of solutions and capabilities together with a unique ergonomic design that do not exist in any other lightweight armored vehicle," said Eitan Zait, chief executive officer at Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions, in a recent news release.

יורוסאטורי 2018: כרמור תחשוף את משפחת ה-Mantis, כלי-רכב מוגנים בעלי שרידות גבוהה בעיצוב חדשניhttps://t.co/SGfXikeSYk pic.twitter.com/KUUIBIRzPi — ישראל דיפנס (@IsraelD_Heb) June 5, 2018

​The Mantis has several layers of protection to defend the vehicle and its occupants against kinetic, explosive, nuclear and biochemical threats, the company said.

​The vehicle's unique aesthetic is intentional, according to Zait, who told Ynet News that creating "an element of surprise with a unique design that's different from the rest of the clunky, squared armored vehicles" was vital in making Mantis' earliest blueprints.

Exposure to combat spacecraft

Protected from side charges and mines

360 horsepower

His name is Mantis pic.twitter.com/3YHC1AMP5X — Avi levi (@AviLevi75) May 19, 2018

​The Mantis is sufficiently modular to support configurations carrying three, five or eight individuals, according to the company.

The vehicles can handle night vision upgrades, additional surveillance systems and a turret area that can fit a missile launcher, mortar or heavy machine gun, according to the company, which says the vehicle has "multi-mission readiness for any field requirements."

Several light, air mobile, vehicles with protection have been unveiled this year. Combined with existing vehicles on the market and countries involved in conflicts snapping them up, this is more than a trend. The latest gen of light open-tops such as Flyer haven't caught on. pic.twitter.com/lHI0Rq5qsS — The Other Chris (@TotherChris) June 4, 2018

​The company plans to showcase the Mantis at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris from June 11 to June 15.