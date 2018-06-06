Register
    Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions

    WATCH: Israeli Company Reveals Futuristic ‘Mantis’ Armored Combat Vehicle

    © Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions (screenshot)
    Military & Intelligence
    An Israeli company has unveiled a lightweight tactical vehicle observers say you have to see to believe.

    "These new vehicles provide a range of solutions and capabilities together with a unique ergonomic design that do not exist in any other lightweight armored vehicle," said Eitan Zait, chief executive officer at Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions, in a recent news release.

    ​The Mantis has several layers of protection to defend the vehicle and its occupants against kinetic, explosive, nuclear and biochemical threats, the company said.

    ​The vehicle's unique aesthetic is intentional, according to Zait, who told Ynet News that creating "an element of surprise with a unique design that's different from the rest of the clunky, squared armored vehicles" was vital in making Mantis' earliest blueprints.

    ​The Mantis is sufficiently modular to support configurations carrying three, five or eight individuals, according to the company.

    The vehicles can handle night vision upgrades, additional surveillance systems and a turret area that can fit a missile launcher, mortar or heavy machine gun, according to the company, which says the vehicle has "multi-mission readiness for any field requirements."

    ​The company plans to showcase the Mantis at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris from June 11 to June 15.

    Tags:
    combat vehicle, Israel
