Register
20:35 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

    Pentagon Reveals Start for Its New Low-Yield Nuclear 'Russia Deterrence'

    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    Commander General John Hyten stated in a testimony before the US Congress in March 2018 that the Pentagon needs low-yield nuclear weapons as deterrence, particularly against Russia.

    The Pentagon has completed draft plans for its upcoming low-yield missiles, Warrior Maven, a military weapons news outlet, reported. According to the US military, the new missiles will be both ship- and submarine-launched.

    "The Nuclear Weapons Council has met and approved the draft plan moving forward. The NWC agreed to allow the National Nuclear Security Administration to begin developing scope, schedule and costs for this activity," Pentagon spokeswoman Michelle Baldanza said.

    Warrior Maven went on to note that the new low-yield weapons will give the US military more options "to deter attackers" than it has with the existing arsenal. According to the media outlet's sources in the US military, the new missile will be based on existing Trident II D5 long-range missiles, with their warheads changed for W76-2s.

    READ MORE: US Strategic Command Supports Need for Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons — Commander

    The new warhead will, in its turn, be based on 100-kiloton old ones, with the secondary part of the nuclear explosive package comprised of uranium and lithium-deuteride removed. W76-2 will only contain a primary trigger, which equals to only 5-6 kilotons. Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project, pointed out in an interview with the news outlet, that such an approach is less costly than creating a brand new missile and warhead.

    US Commander General John Hyten of the United States Strategic Command explained to Congress in his testimony in March 2018 that the Pentagon requires low-yield missiles as a "deterrence weapon" that can help to "respond to the threat that Russia in particular is portraying."

    Related:

    US Strategic Command Supports Need for Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons - Commander
    Russian MoD: US Fighters Escorted Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Over Arctic Ocean
    North Korea Seeks Strategic Balance Between China, US - Analysts
    US Strategic Command Observed Russia, China Operating Hypersonic Missiles
    'Strategic Partner' US Knocks on WTO's Door Over India's Trade Policy
    Tags:
    warheads, nuclear weapons, low-yield nuclear missiles, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse