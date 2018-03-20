US Strategic Command Supports Need for Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons - Commander

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) supports the need for low-yield nuclear weapons, Commander General John Hyten testified in Congress on Tuesday.

"I strongly agree with a need for a low-yield nuclear weapon," Hyten told the Senate Armed Services Committee, underscoring that what he called a "deterrence weapon would help "respond to the threat that Russia in particular is portraying.

Hyten also said that United States Strategic Command needs to increase the number of B-21 stealth bombers in its fleet.

​"We only have a small number of B-2s. We need a larger number of penetrating bombers that will be the B-21," Hyten told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

At present, the US Air Force operates B-52 Stratofortress strategic nuclear bombers. In 2040, they are expected to be replaced by the B-21, a new $550 million stealth heavy bomber manufactured by Northrop Grumman.