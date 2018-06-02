US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis

“Any discussion about the number of US troops is subject to the ROC’s invitation to have them there, and the discussions between the US and the ROC are separate and distinct from the negotiations that are going on with the DPRK. That issue will not come up in the discussions with DPRK… That issue is not on the table here in Singapore on the 12th nor should it be,” he said.
Trump reinstated the planned summit with North Korean leader Friday, telling reporters outside the White House that he thinks that the countries "going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12."
All comments
Show new comments (0)