US Navy Concerned Russia, China May Trick Spy Satellites, Drones - Reports

The US has to rely on neural networks to analyze the satellite images, but now the US Navy are concerned that Russia or China can camouflage their weapons if they want to.

The US navy is studying the possibilities that major states, such as Russia or China, can have to hide their weaponry, such as missiles or tanks from the US satellites, reports National Interest online magazine, citing official Navy documents. According to the magazine, only AI can process huge information the US spy satellites supply, but the problem is that neural networks in comparison to humans can be tricked and the US navy believes China and Russia may possess such technologies.

Navy suggest that, for example, tank can be camouflaged to look like a car and vice versa. The planned study is aimed at understanding the methods that can be effectively used to trick the AI. It is notable though that the Navy is not interested in practical applications of to be determined methods — neither to counter them, nor to use them to hide the US weaponry.

Earlier US Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten alleged that China and Russia have been developing capabilities, such as jamming and laser weapons, that can attack US military assets in space.