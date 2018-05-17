Register
15:15 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ka-226T

    India Issues Formal Tender to Purchase 200 Kamov Ka-226T Multi-Role Helicopters

    © Photo : Russian Helicopters
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Indian Defense Ministry had cleared the proposal to buy 200 Kamov Ka-226T in 2015 and in October 2016, India and Russia finalized a broad agreement for the supply of lightweight multi-role helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of Defense has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to India-Russia Helicopters Limited Company earlier this month for the supply of 200 Kamov Ka-226T "Hoodlum" to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army Aviation Corps. The decision was taken after the visit of an Indian Defense Ministry delegation to the Kamov Design Bureau in Russia last month.   

    Ka-226T at the ARMY-2016 military exhibition
    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    India, Russia Poised to Ink $1 Bln Deal in 2018 For Kamov-226T
    India-Russia Helicopter Limited Company, a joint venture incorporated in June 2017, has a 49.5 percent stake in Russia's Rostec Corp. and the remaining 50.5 percent is owned by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). The JV will have to supply 60 twin-engine multi-role helicopters in fly-away condition from Russia while the remaining 140 are to be assembled at the Tumkur facility in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. An industry source told Sputnik that these 140 helicopter units would cost India approximately $736 million with 70% domestic content. 

    "If the contract is signed this year, deliveries from the Russian plant can commence by 2020,"  Dmitry Shves, the director of the project from Russia had said last month during the Def-Expo in India.

    READ MORE: Ka-226T: Shining Mirror of Russian Helicopters' Bright Future (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    The Russian firm has also developed a training program for Indian pilots and technicians for the operation and maintenance of the helicopter in India.

    The Indian Armed Forces have been waiting a long time to replace the aging Cheetah helicopters and to augment their strength along the Chinese border. 

    Related:

    India, Russia Set Up Joint Venture to Make Kamov Multi-Role Helicopters for IAF
    India-Russia to Step Up Talks on Co-Production of Kamov Helicopters
    Russia Eyes Kamov Helicopter Assembly Plant in India
    India to Assemble Russian Mil, Kamov Helicopters
    Tags:
    defence sector, Indigenous, helicopter, production, Ka-226T, Indian Armed Forces, Kamov, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse