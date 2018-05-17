India Issues Formal Tender to Purchase 200 Kamov Ka-226T Multi-Role Helicopters

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of Defense has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to India-Russia Helicopters Limited Company earlier this month for the supply of 200 Kamov Ka-226T "Hoodlum" to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army Aviation Corps. The decision was taken after the visit of an Indian Defense Ministry delegation to the Kamov Design Bureau in Russia last month.
"If the contract is signed this year, deliveries from the Russian plant can commence by 2020," Dmitry Shves, the director of the project from Russia had said last month during the Def-Expo in India.
The Russian firm has also developed a training program for Indian pilots and technicians for the operation and maintenance of the helicopter in India.
The Indian Armed Forces have been waiting a long time to replace the aging Cheetah helicopters and to augment their strength along the Chinese border.
