06:53 GMT +320 March 2018
    The BMPT Terminator tank support fighting vehicle is seen here during a show of modern and prospective weaponry at the Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum, Moscow Region

    Russian Army to Adopt Terminator-2 Tank Support Vehicle

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Military & Intelligence
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army will soon adopt into service the latest version of BMPT-72 tank support combat vehicle, also known as Terminator 2, an informed source in the Rusian defense industry told Sputnik.

    "The principal decision on the adoption of the Terminator has been made. The signing of relevant documents is expected soon," the source said.

    The BMPT tank support combat vehicle has been developed by Russia's UralVagonZavod Corporation. The vehicle, built on the chassis of T-72 battle tank and fitted with a guided missile weapon system, is capable of destroying enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles.

    Russian T-14 Armata tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
    © AFP 2018/ YURI KADOBNOV
    Indestructible Armata: the Russian Tank That Can Survive Any Hit
    The prototype of the vehicle has been developed back in 2001 and many years waited for the Russian Defense Ministry to assign the role for the armoured vehicle in the armed forces.

    Previous year, the Terminator 2 has been spotted at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, demonstrated for Syrian President Bashar Assad by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov. The Syrian campaign is believed to be the first combat deployment of the armoured vehicle.

