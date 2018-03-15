Qatar Continues Spending Spree to Bolster Military Against Saudi-Led Bloc

Doha inked a deal with Italy to acquire 28 NH90 military helicopters for US$3.71 billion, according to Qatar’s Defense Ministry.
The deal was signed on Wednesday at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018) in the presence of Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, who also serves as the country’s minister of defense.
"We are proud to have signed this contract that expands and continues Leonardo's strong and long-term partnership with Qatar," chief executive of Italian firm Leonardo S.p.A, Alessandro Profumo said.
Italian arms dealers also agreed to supply Qatar with “long-range missile armaments” and a number of aircraft simulators, which will be used to train cadets.
An official in the Qatari Emiri Air Force said the deals “significantly support the system of modernization and development” of the force and “enhance” its capabilities.
