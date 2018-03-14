Register
18:00 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inspect a military honour guard during a ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015

    Turkey-Qatar Defense Cooperation Stepped Up As Regional Crisis Drags On

    © AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia and a range of other regional powers severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of funding terrorism and destabilizing the region. Qatar has denied the allegations, and is solidifying military ties and defense cooperation with Turkey to counter the threat posed by the Saudi-led bloc.

    Turkey signed an agreement with Qatar on Tuesday, agreeing to supply the Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) with two training warships, according to Turkish media citing the chairman of the Anadolu shipyard, Sualp Ürkmez.

    “Qatar needs these ships to provide its naval personnel with sufficient training,” Sualp Ürkmez told Turkish media, while adding that the training vessels will be delivered within 36 months.

    Mr. Ürkmez went on to state that Turkish is one of only ten countries that can “design and build its own warships.”

    The deal was inked on March 13 at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018) – a military exhibition which has seen over US$30 billion worth of arms deals signed in 7 years of running. 

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer/File Photo
    Saudi-Led Sanctions Won't Affect 2022 World Cup Preparations - Qatari Ministry
    In late 2017, Turkey deployed additional troops to its Al-Udeid airbase in Doha, and is close to its target of stationing 3,000 troops in the country.  

    The UK and other world powers have called on Saudi Arabia to lift the blockade, but the Kingdom's Crown Prince's stance has proved to be unwavering. Qatar's economy has not significantly been affected by the sanctions, as most key economic partners, especially in Asia, have continued to trade with Doha. 

    Kuwait has mediated between the Saudi-led bloc and Qatar to deescalate the situation and facilitate negotiations. However, despite some dialogue, there is yet to be any significant breakthrough, and it remains unlikely Qatar will yield and make the proposed concessions.

    Related:

    Qatar Signs Security Cooperation Agreement With NATO - Foreign Ministry
    Qatar Will Keep Prodding US Towards Dialogue with Iran - Scholar
    Qatar Looks to Make Military Relationship With US Permanent
    Saudi-Led Sanctions Won't Affect 2022 World Cup Preparations - Qatari Ministry
    Tags:
    warships, arms deal, military, Qatar crisis, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Sualp Ürkmez, Turkey, Middle East, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok