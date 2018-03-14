Register
13:25 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kongsberg Protector Dual remote weapon system

    Norwegian Defense Firm Brokers Its Largest-Ever Deal in Qatar

    © Photo: YouTube/Defence Technology Review Magazine
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 25

    The deal, which involves 15,000 man-years and over 170 Norwegian subcontractors, is part of a wider cooperation agreement with Qatari authorities on the development of defense, maritime industry and digitalization problems, Kongsberg said, while adding that it saw a "huge potential" in the middle Eastern country.

    Norwegian defense contractor Kongsberg Gruppen has signed a letter of intent to supply equipment for military vehicles to Qatar worth up to NOK 15 billion ($1.93 billion), its largest deal to date, the company reported.

    Kongsberg was picked for an eight-year deal to supply weapons technology and digitalization systems to 490 armored vehicles that will be produced by France's Nexter, it added.

    While the Qatari-French deal was announced late last year as part of a major military procurement package, the Norwegian company's role had not previously been disclosed.

    "This is a historically big deal," Kongsberg communications director Ronny Lie told national broadcaster NRK, adding that the Qatari deal offered many opportunities.

    READ MORE: Mysterious Death of Finnish Arms Agent in Uganda Turns Into Thriller

    According to Lie, the deal means a lot for employment in the company, as it is expected to result in 15,000 man-years.
    "Apart from ensuring a lot of man-years in the years to come, it is also expected to result in the hiring of extra personnel, both within Kongsberg. "certainly our 170 subcontractors will be involved in the project," Lie said.

    ​During the first phase of the deal, Kongsberg will deliver Protector remote weapon stations and Medium Caliber Turrets developed for the increased protection of personnel.

    The Protector was developed in cooperation with the Norwegian Armed Forces at the end of the 1990s, and since been continuously updated. As of today, close to 20,000 systems are in use among 19 nations.

    As part of the deal with the Qatari authorities, Kongsberg set up a separate company for technology development programs together with Barzan Holdings. The company, named BK Systems, is headquartered in Qatar and led by a Kongsberg manager. According to NRK, it is seen as an international innovation hub for research and development.

    READ MORE: 'West Better Off Without Nuclear Arms' — Norwegian Foreign Ministry Advisor

    "BK Systems will be an important company for the development of technology and solutions within the defense, digitalization and maritime industry in Qatar. The establishment of this cooperation shows that the Norwegian high-tech industry is world-leading and in demand. We see considerable opportunities and potential for Norwegian industry and technology development with this establishment," Kongsberg President and CEO Geir Håøy said in the press release.

    Industry Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen told the Dagens Næringsliv daily that he is proud of Kongsberg's international success.

    Headquartered in a Norwegian city of the same name, Kongsberg Gruppen supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in the merchant marine, defense, aerospace, offshore oil and gas industries, as well as renewable and utilities industries. In 2016, Kongsberg had revenues of close to NOK 16 billion and had over 7,100 employees in more than 25 countries.

    Related:

    Mysterious Death of Finnish Arms Agent in Uganda Turns Into Thriller
    'West Better Off Without Nuclear Arms' - Norwegian Foreign Ministry Advisor
    Tags:
    arms export, arms, weapons, Kongsberg, Scandinavia, Qatar, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok