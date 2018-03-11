Register
23:33 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dawn breaks over the US Capitol building in Washington DC

    About Time: First Pentagon Audit Promises Eye-Opening Details

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A first-ever full-scale audit of the Pentagon’s massive military budget promises details that may upset some, but according to government officials will be worth its nearly $1 billion price tag.

    According to US Department of Defense (DoD) undersecretary David Norquist, the ongoing audit of the Pentagon's books — the first ever for the enormous American military — will be worth the nearly $1 billion earmarked to fund the deep forensic accounting dive.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon 'Dissapointed' by Putin's Announcement of New Nukes, Wants More Funding

    During questioning at a Senate Budget Committee hearing last week, Norquist, current DoD undersecretary and comptroller, sought to assure senators that another high price tag for another Pentagon program would justify another eye-opening cash outlay.

    Reporting that the current $367 million fee for contractors performing the audit — a figure projected for fiscal 2018 alone — Norquist offered that the number was some 1/30th of 1 percent of the current Pentagon budget.

    The US comptroller — essentially the chief financial officer (CFO) of the US DoD — remarked that the current audit cost is "less than what Fortune 100 companies such as General Electric, Proctor & Gamble and International Business Machines Corp pay their auditors," cited by Defense One.

    Norquist detailed an audit report timeline for 24 so-called stand-alone DoD programs, only nine of which have been confirmed as having clean books since 2014, after Congress increased pressure on the Pentagon for a level of financial accountability previously authorized in 1990 during the presidency of George H. W. Bush.

    The earliest audit reports will be released in the fall of this year, the comptroller asserted, noting that a final report is due in June 2019, by which time the Pentagon budget is projected to top a whopping $700 billion annually — an amount detailed as larger than the total annual military expenditure of the next eight nation-states on Earth combined, according to multiple sources.

    The audit results, Norquist suggested, will not be pretty, but they are necessary, according to Defense One.

    "I anticipate the audit process will uncover many places where our controls or processes are broken," the Pentagon CFO explained to the Senate Budget Committee.

    "There will be unpleasant surprises," he said, adding, "Some of these problems may also prove frustratingly difficult to fix."

    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.
    © AP Photo/ Dave Caulkin
    'US Still Reverting Back to the Notion of Military Hegemony' – China Strategist

    "But the alternative," according to the Trump appointee, "is to operate in ignorance of the challenge and miss the opportunity to reform."

    Among many inconsistencies uncovered in just the early stages of the far-reaching Pentagon audit are revelations that at least 39 Blackhawk helicopters — at about $6 million each — belonging to the Army were not recorded on the books, as well as a minimum of 478 structures at 12 bases that were not identified in USAF real estate records.

    Norquist acknowledged observations by committee member Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), that the true cost of cleaning the Pentagon's books cannot be estimated until the unprecedented audit is complete.

    "We're going to get a lot of bad news out of this audit if we do it right," Kaine suggested, cited by Defense One.

    Related:

    Pentagon’s Secret Next-Gen Bomber Design Faces ‘Hiccups’, US Lawmaker Says
    Pentagon to Pour Extra Money in Hypersonic Weapons as Putin Reveals New Arms
    Pentagon Wants $500 Million to Research Sixth-Gen Warplane ‘Family of Systems’
    Tags:
    military budget, military spending, financial audit, US Army, US Air Force, IBM, General Electric, Pentagon, US Department of Defense (DoD), Tim Kaine, Donald Trump, George H. W. Bush, David Norquist, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok