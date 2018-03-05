Register
12:35 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    Norwegians Stupefied by Secret Surveillance Scandal Featuring US

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    191

    During the course of the scandal, Oslo attorney Jon Wessel-Aas claimed that Norwegian governments have for years "knowingly" overstepped both domestic and international law, presumably in the interest of national security.

    Following a disturbing report by national broadcaster NRK about a top secret satellite base set up with US support, MPs and ordinary Norwegians alike started demanding answers from the authorities.

    The top secret intelligence base had been set up at an old military camp about an hour's drive from Oslo in 2000, and has been used for years as a listening post to track down terrorists. However it has been also used to pick up Norwegian civilians' communication, which may have been a violation of the country's laws, NRK reported.

    The base is located on the grounds of the former Eggemoen military camp and was set up with US support, NRK reported, citing top secret documents leaked from the US National Security Agency (NSA).

    READ MORE: Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US

    Despite a substantial price tag of $33 million paid by Norwegian taxpayers, the base's operations have been kept beyond public scrutiny. Perhaps somewhat ironically, the parliament's own commission monitoring the process of intelligence gathering (EOS-utvalg), proclaimed itself "uncertain" about the legality of the base's covert activities.

    "We have been uncertain whether the manner in which E-tjenesten [Norway's military intelligence service] has carried out its assignments has been adequately in line with today's laws," Eldbjørg Løwer, former defense minister and incumbent leader of the EOS-utvalg, told NRK, stressing that it was vital to see to that E-tjenesten wasn't surveilling Norwegians as it "wasn't their job."

    This uncertainty by the competent bodies has set off alarms at the Norwegian parliament. Parliament Vice President Abid Raja of the Liberal Party, which is a member of the "blue" coalition currently in power, demanded his own government to clarify whether or not the surveillance practices have violated the country's privacy laws. Raja ventured that this uncertainty was indicative of a "serious situation," which could undermine public confidence, NRK reported.

    Reds leader Bjømar Moxnes went so far as to call it "unforgivable" that Norwegian governments starting from the early 2000s have "set up US spying and surveillance programs on Norwegian soil and kept it secret from Norwegian citizens." Moxnes called it "downright betrayal," demanding that all the information collected be immediately deleted.

    Oslo attorney Jon Wessel-Aas said he had no doubt that Norway's intelligence services "knowingly" violated Norwegian law, the Norwegian constitution and the international convention on human rights. In a commentary on NRK, Wessel-Aas also wrote that the previous governments, including those led by current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "knew it too" and "put themselves above the law," presumably in the interests of national security.

    "E-tjenesten and the Defense Ministry postulate that everything is legal. The postulates start to crack under the least beam of legal light," Wessel-Aas tweeted.

    ​Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen of the Conservative Party assured his compatriots that no illegal surveillance was being carried out, while also stressing that the current laws on civilian surveillance must be updated.

    The tabloid daily Verdens Gang ran an opinion piece called "Surveillance Panic at NRK," in which the "revelations" were called a "storm in a teacup."

    This is not the first time that suspicions of Norwegian authorities cooperating too closely with their US counterparts on surveillance issues emerge. Previously, the US Embassy in Oslo was found to have carried out surveillance activity in cooperation with Norwegian citizens. Additionally, concerns about US surveillance by means of the large radar station in the town of Vardø in polar Norway have been around for years.

    READ MORE: Too Big! Norwegian Locals Sulk Over False Info on New Top Secret US Radar

    Related:

    Flying too High: Norway Finds US Spy Planes 'Inept' at Seeing Illegal Fishing
    Angry Norwegians Wrangle Over US Radar Jamming TV Signals
    Too Big! Norwegian Locals Sulk Over False Info on New Top Secret US Radar
    Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US
    Tags:
    surveillance, Scandinavia, United States, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok