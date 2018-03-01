Register
02:56 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Apache Helicopter Display at Royal International Air Tattoo 2014

    India Requests New Apache Helicopters to Protect Border with China, Pakistan

    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence / Cpl Neil Bryden RAF
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian government is advancing the process of acquiring a half-dozen new Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, the Diplomat reports.

    New Delhi sent a letter of request (LoR) to the US government regarding a possible sale of the defense items, which constitutes one of the first steps in making an arms deal with Washington.

    Apache Helicopter Firing Rockets
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    US Army Tests Advanced Guided Missiles from Apache Helicopters

    While it remains unclear when the LoR was sent, an Indian official told the Hindustan Times on Tuesday, "the LoR was issued recently and now the US has to respond with a letter of acceptance (LoA) to take the Apache deal forward." Washington has about six months to return an LoA.

    The US Army is the main operator of Apache helicopters. Japan, Israel, Greece, the Netherlands, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates also fly Apaches.

    According to the Diplomat, the attack helicopters would join the Indian Army's Aviation Corps, (AAC) as opposed to the Indian Air Force.

    The Indian Defense Ministry approved funds to buy the helicopters last August. Eventually, the AAC will station three squadrons of Apaches along the India-China and India-Pakistan borders, the Diplomat added.

    While India seeks foreign-made military helicopters for its army, its military recently completed testing of domestically produced weaponized drones modeled after the United States' Predator MQ-1. The drones are part of sweeping efforts to reduce India's dependency on foreign-made defense articles.

    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India, China Avert Another Doklam-Like Standoff

    For its part, Pakistan has begun military exercises training its navy to fight against numerically superior forces. India and the US happen to fit that bill, Sputnik reported.

    India and China engaged in an intense border dispute in the Doklam area last year and just last month both sides barely avoided a similar standoff in the Arunachal Pradesh region following an alleged incursion by a Chinese road building team.

    Related:

    Stopping ‘Russian Aggression’: More US Apache Choppers Arrive in Europe
    US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon
    Apache Helicopters, Marine Artillery Used in Assault on Syria's Tabqa
    India Freezes Purchase of Additional AH-64E Apache From US
    US Apache Helicopters Now Can Control Drones in Flight
    Tags:
    Apache, Indian Army, China, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok