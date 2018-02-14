Canada Rejoins NATO Airborne Warning and Control System Program – Armed Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Canada has decided to participate in a NATO airborne early warning system six years after a strategic review prompted the nation to announce it was pulling out of the program, Canadian Armed Forces announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"NATO is a cornerstone of Canada's international security policy and today the government announced its intention to rejoin to the Alliance's Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) program," the release said.

Canada decided to withdraw from the AWACS program in 2011 following the Department of National Defense’s 2010 Strategic Review. At the time, Canada characterized the decision as a cost-cutting move.

NATO operates a fleet of Boeing E-3 AWACS aircraft, which provide the alliance with airborne command and control (C2), air and maritime surveillance and battle-space management capability, a NATO website said.

READ MORE: Frontline Firepower: 4 Most Formidable Close Air Support Fighters in the World

The aircraft was heavily involved in fighting against the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq, according to NATO.

READ MORE: Canada's Trudeau Seeks to Unlock Lethal Arms Exports to Ukraine — Reports