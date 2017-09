The US Department of State has approved a more than $5.2-billion sale of F/A-18 Super Hornet combat jets to Canada, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a news release.

"The proposed sale of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future warfare threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure," the release said.

In July the State Department made a determination approving a more than $101-million Foreign Military Sale to Australia for upgrades for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.