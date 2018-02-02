Register
22:25 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    .S. President Donald Trump (2-L), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (3-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2-R) and National Security advisor H.R. McMaster (R), meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017

    Pentagon Reportedly ‘Slow-Walking’ North Korean Military Plans to White House

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The New York Times has reported that the Department of Defense (DoD) has been slow to release their detailed war plans with the White House as they fear US President Donald Trump may actually use them.

    On Friday, the Times reported that the DoD has been "worried that the White House is moving too hastily toward military action on the Korean Peninsula that could escalate catastrophically" and that "giving the president too many options… could increase the odds that he will act."

    USS Lassen (DDG 82), (R) transits in formation with ROKS Sokcho (PCC 778) during exercise Foal Eagle 2015, in waters east of the Korean Peninsula
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    North Korea Accuses US of Deploying Aircraft Carriers Around Korean Peninsula

    The Times' anonymous source claimed that Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr. are both heavily opposed to the use of force on the Korean Peninsula, as military action could have cataclysmic consequences.

    Instead they want to opt for diplomacy to deescalate the stand-off that has worn on since April 2017. This puts them in opposition to National Security Adviser H R McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who have floated the idea of a strategic military strike against North Korean nuclear sites in the case that diplomacy breaks down.

    All top officials favor diplomacy as the first solution, but McMaster has stressed that this was the same tactic used by previous administrations — one that he blames for allowing the current crisis to form.

    In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, flanked by South Korean destroyers, from left, Yang Manchun and Sejong the Great, and the U.S.Navy's Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, transit the western Pacific Ocean Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    US Envoy to North Korea: We Aren’t ‘Close’ to Military Option Against Pyongyang

    Trump made statements during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that suggested that he was amenable to such thinking. "North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland," he said. "We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from happening. Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position."

    Mattis and Dunford, meanwhile, have reportedly warned on many occasions that there were few or no military options that would not engulf the Korean Peninsula in war.

    Pentagon and JCS press secretaries have denied the reports that the Pentagon was delaying the transfer of information to the White House. DoD press secretary Dana W White said that Mattis "regularly provides the president with a deep arsenal of military options" and the Times' reports were "false."

    Representative Mike Pompeo pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination to head the CIA on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Different Day, Same Song: CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US

    General Dunford's press secretary, Col. Patrick S. Ryder, concurred. "While the details of [Dunford's] conversations with the secretary of defense and the president are privileged communication, I can assure you that General Dunford regularly provides his best military advice in a timely and responsive manner to both senior leaders, to include military options for a wide range of national security challenges," he said. "Suggestions to the contrary are inaccurate."

    The schism in the administration over these war plans has continued to widen, including debate over whether a "bloody nose" limited strike against North Korea is even possible.

    White House reports from earlier in January claimed that Trump was considering a "bloody nose" strike against Pyongyang's nuclear sites. When asked about this possibility, Tillerson told reporters that "we have to recognize that the threat is growing and that if North Korea does not choose the pathway of engagement, discussion, negotiation then they themselves will trigger an option."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    N Korea 'Will Be Removed From Map' if Uses Nukes - S Korean Defense Minister

    Victor Cha, a Korea scholar who advised former President George W Bush on North Korea, said that he was to be nominated for the ambassadorship to South Korea — until he began to stress his opposition to a "bloody nose strike" to the Pentagon, the United States Pacific Command, the State Department and the National Security Council.

    In a Washington Post editorial, Cha claimed that his opposition to a strategic strike as ineffective cost him his nomination. He instead pushed for a continued military buildup around the Korean Peninsula and stronger ties with Japan and South Korea.

    Related:

    Japan Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Going to Olympics in South Korea
    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    'Max Pressure' on N Korea: Highlights of Trump's State of the Union Address
    Oil Embargo May Be Forcing North Korea to Curtail Usual Military Exercises
    North Korea Cancels Joint Performance With South, Blaming Media
    Tags:
    war planning, preemptive strike, North Korea's nuclear program, Joint Chiefs of Staff, White House, New York Times, US Department of Defense (DoD), Victor Cha, General HR McMaster, James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, Joseph Dunford, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok