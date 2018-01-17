Register
00:25 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune

    Indian Navy Mulls More Submarine Hunters

    CC BY 2.0 / Clemens Vasters / Indian Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The Indian Navy is looking to bolster its fleet of P-8I submarine-killing aircraft, the nation’s naval chief said in a recent interview.

    The Indian Navy purchased eight P-8 Poseidon-variant jets from Boeing in 2009 following the November 26, 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Since the attackers arrived by boat, the attack was thought to have exposed a vulnerability in India's maritime security apparatus.

    "As a professional military force, we constantly evaluate the maritime security environment in our areas of interest," Naval Chief Sunil Lanba recently told India Strategic.

    In this photograph taken on July 10, 2008 an Indian soldier stands guard at the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China
    © AFP 2018/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Indian Army Chief: 'We Have to Be Prepared' Amid Chinese 'Pressure'

    According to Lanba's predecessors, the Indian Navy may need as many as 18 more P-8Is to round out the fleet at 30. Lanba stated that while naval aviation surveillance was a top priority for the military, he was not allowed to divulge how many P-8I aircraft the navy wants to procure.

    "We lay a lot of stress on maritime domain awareness," he said, underscoring the plane's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

    New Delhi ordered another four P-8I aircraft in 2016. The P-8Is stay deadly with a weapons bay that includes Harpoon anti-ship missiles, depth charges, Mk-54 torpedoes and rockets, Business Insider notes. The Indian Defense Ministry has emphasized that the P-8I — "I" standing for India — is "capable of thrusting a punitive response and maintaining a watch over India's immediate and extended areas of interest."

    For its part, Boeing has stated on its corporate site that they believe "there is long-term potential for additional aircraft sales." Each P-8I is built at Boeing's production facility in Renton, Washington.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    Chinese Navy Expands Submarine Detection Testing in the South China Sea

    In 2016, Indian officials agreed to open military bases to the US in exchange for access to more developed weapons technology to monitor China's increasing underwater presence in the Indian Ocean. In May 2016, Indian officials said People's Liberation Army-Navy submarines were being spotted four times every three months on average, or about 16 times per year.

    In late October 2017, the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force carried out joint anti-submarine warfare drills off India's western coast in the Arabian Sea.

    Australia may also wind up chipping in on the effort to keep tabs on Chinese sub activity, too, as China's overseas presence has grown to include Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, Gwadar Port in Pakistan, and a naval base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa.

    "We are likely to ultimately see a division of responsibilities in the Indian ocean between [India, Australia and the US], and with the potential to share facilities," according to David Brewster, an expert at the Australian National University.

    Related:

    Indian Navy's Israeli-Built Spy Drone Crashes Near Eastern Coast
    Indian Navy Gets 14th Conventional Sub, Aims to Own a Fleet of 24 by 2030
    Indian Navy Poised to Join Elite League: Modern Submarine Rescue Capability
    Five Defense Firms Fight for Supplying 150 Heavyweight Torpedoes for Indian Navy
    Indian Navy Undocks Guided Missile Frigate After Accident Last Year
    Tags:
    anti-submarine warfare (ASW), P-8I, Indian Navy, Boeing, China, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok