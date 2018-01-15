Register
23:55 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    anti-aircraft missile system crosshairs are seen on a US Air Force B2 'Stealth' bomber

    Diplomacy Yes, but Pentagon Quietly Prepares for War on the Korean Peninsula

    © AP Photo/ Dave Caulkin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5113

    While the top Pentagon brass assert their commitment to the use of diplomacy to stop the threat of a nuclear confrontation with North Korea, military rank and file are quietly taking steps to prepare for the unthinkable.

    As US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson avow that the US is — according to Tillerson — "ready to talk anytime" to end the threat of nuclear war with the increasingly isolated People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), an uptick in mock battle drills and logistical exercises mimicking a full scale land-based war are taking place on American soil.

    In a photo taken on March 15, 2016 US soldiers of the 13th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units gather after arriving on shore during a joint military exercise with South Korea entitled 'Ssang Yong', near the southeastern port city of Pohang
    © AFP 2018/ Ed Jones
    US, South Korea Agree to Halt Military Drills During 2018 Olympics - Pentagon

    Recent large-scale training exercises, while referred to (if noted at all) by Pentagon spokespersons as standard Defense Department operations are increasing in size and frequency, according to the New York Times, indicating a move to readiness — albeit more quietly — not seen since the ramp-up to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

    Pentagon remarks suggest that new expanded land-based invasion exercises are simply additional and ongoing counter-terrorism training programs, but the size and scope point to a much larger operating theater, evidenced by a drill last month at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in which a reported mix of 48 Apache helicopter gunships and Chinook cargo helicopters transferred large numbers of troops and supplies in a practice invasion while undergoing live artillery fire.

    The Fort Bragg exercise was followed in less than 48 hours by a nighttime Nevada-based drill in which hundreds of 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers leapt from C-17 propeller-driven cargo aircraft at low altitudes in darkness, simulating a wide-ranging, land-based troop invasion.

    In February, according to reports, an unnamed quantity of mainland US Army bases will see over 1,000 reserve soldiers gain experience setting up logistical depots designed to quickly move combat troops and supplies toward a battlefront, according to Nytimes.com

    Adding to the expanded land-based invasion-style drills in the continental US are moves to deploy additional Special Operations forces in South Korea, ostensibly to bolster security at the high-profile 2018 Winter Olympics taking place in and around mountainous Pyeongchang county, some 80 miles from the DPRK border.

    Occuring in a climate of increasingly heated rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, a January 13 false incoming ballistic missile emergency warning in Hawaii comes at a time when not only military commanders, but ordinary citizens are continuously forced to consider their options in the event of a 21st century nuclear attack.

    Related:

    North Korea Finishes Advanced New Recon Satellite - Reports
    North Korea Vows to Pursue Nuclear Weapon Despite Sanctions
    Kremlin Welcomes Direct Contact Between South, North Korea
    Tags:
    emergency, invasion plans, nuclear war, nuclear threat, invasion of Iraq, Olympics, Pentagon, US Department of Defense (DoD), Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, General James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, Hawaii, Iraq, North Carolina, Nevada, South Korea, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok