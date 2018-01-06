Register
21:16 GMT +306 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-27 and F-16

    Top Guns: Most Nerve-Racking Russia vs US Aerial Intercepts (VIDEOs)

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2120

    Following the publication of a video of US F-15 fighters intercepting Russian Su-30 multipurpose fighter jets by US Air Forces in Europe, Sputnik looks at some other recent incidents that involved the two countries' warplanes.

    In November and December 2017, the F-15C Eagles aircraft were scrambled to intercept the Russian Navy Su-30 aircraft in "international airspace near the Baltics."

    Commenting on the US Air Forces in Europe's video of the two intercepts, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the crews of the Russian fighters Su-30SM conducted scheduled training flights over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on November 23 and December 13.

    The ministry added that during the flights, which were conducted in strict compliance with international aviation, the F-15 jets "approached the Russian fighter jets at a safe distance, after which they changed course and flew away."

    Creepy US-Russian Case in Syria

    In mid-December, Russian and US warplanes had a disturbing encounter in the skies above Syria.

    The incident took place on December 13, when two Su-25s  escorted a humanitarian convoy near Mayadin [the western bank of the Euphrates River] at an altitude of 3,300 meters and were approached by a F-22 on the east side of the river.

     

    • A US Air Force F-22 fighter.
      A US Air Force F-22 fighter.
      © AFP 2017/ Paul CROCK
    • The Su-35 fighter performing on Air Force Day in Russia's Lipetsk. File photo
      The Su-35 fighter performing on Air Force Day in Russia's Lipetsk. File photo
      © Sputnik/ Artem Zhitenev
    • Su-25 jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase, Syria
      Su-25 jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase, Syria
      © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    1 / 3
    © AFP 2017/ Paul CROCK
    A US Air Force F-22 fighter.

    "By firing off decoy flares, the F-22 interfered with the flight of a pair of Russian Su-25s. A Russian Su-35 fighter jet, performing an air cover mission at an altitude of 10,000 meters, swiftly approached the F-22 from the rear, forcing the American aircraft to leave the area," the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

    Attempted Interception of Russian Defense Minister's Plane

    In June 2017, NATO aircraft were chased away by Russian fighter jets after it tried to approach Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane, which was en route to the westernmost Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

    The F-16 multirole fighter jets had to retreat after a Russian Sukhoi Su-27, one of the aircraft escorting Shoigu's plane, displayed its weapons.

    Incident With B-52 Bomber

    Earlier that month, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter over the Baltics to intercept and escort a US B-52 strategic bomber that was approaching Russia's borders.

    Boeing B-52 Bomber
    © Boeing
    Boeing B-52 Bomber

    The ministry said in a statement that "the crew of the Russian Su-27, in approaching the aerial object at a safe distance, identified it as a US B-52 strategic bomber and escorted it."

    US Reconnaissance Plane in the Black Sea

    In May, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet was scrambled over the Black Sea to intercept a target approaching Russia's border, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

    Su-30SM
    © Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev
    Su-30SM

    NBC News cited a spokesperson for US Naval Forces Europe as saying that that the Russian warplane "came within approximately 20 feet of a US Navy P-8A Poseidon in international airspace."

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ Greg WOOD
    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft

    The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, said that the US reconnaissance plane changed its route after approaching the Su-30 over the Black Sea, while the Russian fighter returned to its home base.

    Alaska Intercept

    In April 2017, the Pentagon said that two fifth-generation US F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled to intercept two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers off the coast of Alaska. 

    The Alexander Mozhaisky Tu-95 strategic bomber and missile platform during the Main Naval Parade to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    The Alexander Mozhaisky Tu-95 strategic bomber and missile platform during the Main Naval Parade to mark Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg

    Described by a US military official as safe and professional, the intercept occurred about 100 miles from Kodiak Island after the Russian bombers reportedly flew into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

    CNN cited the official as saying that "there was no cockpit-to-cockpit radio communication between the US and Russian pilots."

    Related:

    Russian Fighter Intercepts US Spy Plane in Black Sea
    Russia's Jets Conduct 8 Intercepts of Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Its Border
    US, Russian Navies Meet to Discuss Maritime Intercepts, Preventing Incidents
    What's Behind 'Unprecedented' Number of Russia-NATO Aerial Intercepts
    Russia Intercepts US Aircraft Over Baltic Sea Amid Massive NATO Drill - Pentagon
    Tags:
    crews, fighter jets, intercept, flights, airspace, F-16, F-15, Su-35, Su-25, Su-27, Su-30, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Say Hello to Our Little Friends! New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok