MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew within 20 feet of a US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft while on a routine mission over the Black Sea last Tuesday, a Pentagon spokeswoman said Thursday.

US Naval Forces Europe spokeswoman Pamela Kunze said the maneuver was described as safe and professional by the US aircraft’s commander, the NBC broadcaster reported.

Kunze said US and Russian ships and planes routinely interact in international waters. These encounters are assessed individually and the majority of them can be called safe and professional, she specified.